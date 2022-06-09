Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market Recorded a 12.60% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Smart Homes Augmenting the Demand for Smart Pet Feeders is a Major Trend Fueling the Market | Technavio

For more highlights on the market trends - Download a sample now!



Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market: Major Growth Drivers

The automatic and smart pet feeder market growth is expected to be driven by the following

factors:

Changing lifestyle patterns and busy work lives of urban populace

Rise in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing

Introduction of multichannel marketing strategies for effective branding

Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market: Vendor Analysis

The automatic and smart pet feeder market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The automatic and smart pet feeder market report also offers information on several market vendors, including C and A Marketing Inc., Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., Encaya Corp., JnB Innovation SAS, PetKeen, PETKIT Ltd., Pets at Home Group Plc, Radio Systems Corp., SureFlap LLC, and Wopet Pet Product Ltd. among others.

For instance - C and A Marketing Inc. - The company offers automatic and smart pet feeders under the brand name ARF pets.

Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The automatic and smart pet feeder market share growth by the automatic pet feeder segment will be significant for revenue generation.

will be significant for revenue generation. Automatic pet feeders are programmed to dispense food to pets at fixed intervals and also allow users to customize the food quantity as per the requirements of their pets. This product is embedded with a microphone and a speaker for the pet owner to record his/her message as an indication for the pets during meal times. Such offerings are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario provided in the Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Reasons to Buy Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic and smart pet feeder market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automatic and smart pet feeder market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automatic and smart pet feeder market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic and smart pet feeder market vendors.

Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.9% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.60 Performing market contribution North America at 55% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled C and A Marketing Inc., Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., Encaya Corp., JnB Innovation SAS, PetKeen, PETKIT Ltd., Pets at Home Group Plc, Radio Systems Corp., SureFlap LLC, and Wopet Pet Product Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

