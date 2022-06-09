Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market Recorded a 12.60% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Smart Homes Augmenting the Demand for Smart Pet Feeders is a Major Trend Fueling the Market | Technavio

Jun 09, 2022, 08:40 ET
NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automatic and smart pet feeder market report is segmented by Product (automatic pet feeder and smart pet feeder), End-user (dogs and cats), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA), and Distribution channel (offline and online)
The automatic and smart pet feeder market size is expected to grow by USD 2.28 billion, progressing a CAGR of 21.9% from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. Also, the market recorded a 12.60% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2021. Smart homes augmenting the demand for smart pet feeders is the key market trend driving the automatic and smart pet feeder market growth. The advent of digitized, automatic homes has increased the demand for smart pet feeder products. Smart pet feeders can be connected to the end-users smartphones. They help the owners remotely monitor the activities of their pets. Ease of operation from remote locations via Wi-Fi technology aids in the growth of the market. Multiple pet feeder vendors, of late, have initiated connecting smart pet feeders with digital voice assistants like Amazon's voice-activated virtual personal assistant, Alexa. For instance, Petnet Inc. offers a smart technology that controls the operation of its SmartFeeder by incorporating the Amazon Alexa feature. The users can, thus, operate smart pet feeders using their voices.
For more highlights on the market trends - Download a sample now!
Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market: Major Growth Drivers
The automatic and smart pet feeder market growth is expected to be driven by the following
factors:
- Changing lifestyle patterns and busy work lives of urban populace
- Rise in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing
- Introduction of multichannel marketing strategies for effective branding
- To know about the more drivers along with the challenges - Download a sample now!
Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market: Vendor Analysis
- The automatic and smart pet feeder market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- The automatic and smart pet feeder market report also offers information on several market vendors, including C and A Marketing Inc., Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., Encaya Corp., JnB Innovation SAS, PetKeen, PETKIT Ltd., Pets at Home Group Plc, Radio Systems Corp., SureFlap LLC, and Wopet Pet Product Ltd. among others.
- For instance - C and A Marketing Inc. - The company offers automatic and smart pet feeders under the brand name ARF pets.
- To know about all major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!
Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market: Revenue Generating Segment
- The automatic and smart pet feeder market share growth by the automatic pet feeder segment will be significant for revenue generation.
- Automatic pet feeders are programmed to dispense food to pets at fixed intervals and also allow users to customize the food quantity as per the requirements of their pets. This product is embedded with a microphone and a speaker for the pet owner to record his/her message as an indication for the pets during meal times. Such offerings are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.
- To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!
The competitive scenario provided in the Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Reasons to Buy Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market Report:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic and smart pet feeder market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automatic and smart pet feeder market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automatic and smart pet feeder market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic and smart pet feeder market vendors.
Related Reports:
- The sports fishing equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 2.08 bn from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.8%. Download a sample now!
- The camping lights and lanterns market share is expected to increase by USD 68.21 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.34%. Download a sample now!
|
Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.9%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.28 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.60
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 55%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
C and A Marketing Inc., Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., Encaya Corp., JnB Innovation SAS, PetKeen, PETKIT Ltd., Pets at Home Group Plc, Radio Systems Corp., SureFlap LLC, and Wopet Pet Product Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure products market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Automatic pet feeder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Automatic pet feeder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Automatic pet feeder - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Smart pet feeder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Smart pet feeder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Smart pet feeder - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Dogs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Dogs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: Dogs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Cats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Cats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Cats - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 29: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 30: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
8 Customer landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 37: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 38: Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 41: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 43: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 45: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 47: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.8 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market
- 9.9 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 49: Key leading countries
- 9.10 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 51: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 10.3 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 52: Vendor landscape
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 53: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 54: Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 55: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 56: Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 57: C and A Marketing Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: C and A Marketing Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: C and A Marketing Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 63: Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Encaya Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Encaya Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Encaya Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: JnB Innovation SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 68: JnB Innovation SAS - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: JnB Innovation SAS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: PetKeen - Overview
- Exhibit 71: PetKeen - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: PetKeen - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: PETKIT Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: PETKIT Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: PETKIT Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Pets at Home Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Pets at Home Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Pets at Home Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Pets at Home Group Plc - Segment focus
- Exhibit 80: Radio Systems Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Radio Systems Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: Radio Systems Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: SureFlap LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 84: SureFlap LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 85: SureFlap LLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Wopet Pet Product Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Wopet Pet Product Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 88: Wopet Pet Product Ltd. - Key offerings
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article