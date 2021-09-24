Automatic Baby Swing Market Records a CAGR of almost 1% by 2025| Technavio Partnering with over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

Download a Free Sample Report

Factors such as emphasis on convenience due to changing lifestyles and benefits associated with baby swings in the physical and mental development of babies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The automatic baby swing market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.

Automatic Baby Swing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Full-sized Automatic Baby Swing

Portable Automatic Baby Swing

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

Automatic Baby Swing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's Automatic Baby Swing Market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automatic Baby Swing Market size

size Automatic Baby Swing Market trends

trends Automatic Baby Swing Market industry analysis

Market trend such as the growing number of working parents and nuclear families is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as perceived and associated risk of baby falling from the swing may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automatic baby swing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automatic Baby Swing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic baby swing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automatic baby swing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automatic baby swing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic baby swing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Full-sized automatic baby swing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Portable automatic baby swing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Artsana Spa

Baby Trend Inc.

BREVI MILANO Spa

Spa Inglesina USA Inc.

Inc. Joie International Co. Ltd.

Kids II Inc.

Mattel Inc.

Newell Brands Inc.

Nuna International BV

Thorley Industries LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

