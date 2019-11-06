Automatic Checkweigher Market Worth $289 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automatic Checkweigher Market by Type (Standalone Systems, Combination Systems), Technology (Strain Gauge, EMFR), Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, Cosmetics, & Personal Care), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Automatic Checkweigher Market is expected to grow from USD 238 million in 2019 to USD 289 million, at a CAGR of 4.0%. Factors that augment the growth of the automatic check market include growing awareness among manufacturers about deployment benefits of automatic checkweighers and tightening regulatory norms pertaining to the packaging of goods.

"Market for EMFR technology-based automatic checkweighers to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period"

EMFR load cells provide very fast and highly accurate results than those of strain gauge load cells. The EMFR load cell permits production to start instantly after cleaning, without any adverse impact on accuracy. With EMFR load cell technology, manufacturers can detect and learn noise patterns, and this technology makes the desired adjustments to maintain the utmost possible accuracy, without any operator's involvement. Although EMFR technology-based checkweighers are more costly than those based on strain gauge technology, EMFR technology-based checkweighers have the potential to save much more in the long run by reducing product giveaway and rework costs.

"Pharmaceuticals industry is expected to exhibit highest growth rate from 2019 to 2024"

The growing pharmaceuticals industry across the world requires automatic checkweighers to a great extent. The automatic checkweigher market for the pharmaceuticals industry is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for highly accurate weighing results; better compliance; and higher safety, reliability, and performance in the pharmaceuticals industry. Further, automatic checkweighers also improve production processes and equipment efficiency, as well as offer real-time data, coupled with product completeness.

"APAC expected to be fastest-growing region in automatic checkweigher market from 2019 to 2024"

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for automatic checkweighers is anticipated to increase in the APAC region owing to the growing packaging industry due to the rising demand for packaged food. Moreover, stringent regulations pertaining to weighing and measuring tools, regulatory mandates in the healthcare industry to maintain compliance with good manufacturing practices (GMP), and inclination of manufacturing industries toward process automation are the other major factors driving the growth of the automatic checkweigher market in APAC.

Major players in the automatic checkweigher market are METTLER TOLEDO (Switzerland), Ishida Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Anritsu Corporation (Japan). Other key players in this market include A&D Company, Limited (Japan), Bizerba (Germany), Yamato Scale (Japan), WIPOTEC-OCS (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bosch Packaging Technology (Germany), and Minebea Intec (Germany).

