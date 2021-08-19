Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Size Is Projected to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 5.5%: Astute Analytica

NEW DELHI, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report, Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market published by Astute Analytica, the market for AGV round the globe is expected to reach US$5.5 Billion over the forecast period 2021-2027. The market is growing at the CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Request for a Sample Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/automated-guided-vehicle-market

An Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) is a mobile robot that navigates using a variety of navigation technologies such as long lines or cables on the floor, radio waves, magnets, vision cameras, or lasers. AGVs provide various benefits to the manufacturing and distribution industries, including lower operational costs, improved worker safety, and shorter production times. AGV systems help move and carry products in industrial plants, warehouses, and distribution centers without the necessity of a fixed conveying system or manual intervention. It follows adjustable guide lines to optimize storage, picking, and transportation tasks in a premium space environment. AGVs are widely used due to various advantages, such as lower labor costs, less product damage, higher productivity, and the ability to support automation operations extensively.

The demand for automation is growing in the automotive, healthcare, e-commerce, and food and beverage industries due to the overall requirement for high efficiency. AGV-enabled industrial facility automation can help to meet material handling capacity requirements while saving production time and reducing the risk of human error, among other things. Also, growth in urbanization, along with a significant increase in industrial production, are likely to generate attractive growth opportunities for automated guided vehicle producers. AGVs are programmed with safety and security features, as well as lasers, cameras, and other sensors, allowing them to function safely within a firm, facility, or industry. Increased safety leads to less operational downtime and cost, which is expected to boost many operations' productivity. As a result, this aspect has a substantial impact on the demand for automated guided vehicles. However, the installation of automated guided vehicles necessitates a significant capital investment. Manufacturing firms requires significant amount of investment in high-end AGVs. Small enterprises are also unable to purchase automated solutions, forcing them to rely on traditional/ manual forklift trucks.

Integration of robotics in industry 4.0 generates profitable opportunities in the market

Over the projected period, the growing trend of digitalization, automation, and robotics, as well as the usage of AI and big data analysis in manufacturing processes, will fuel the expansion of the AGV market. The market is benefited from aggressive government investments supporting the implementation of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, as well as increased penetration of machine learning technology in industrial automation with the help of industry 4.0. According to International Data Corporation (IDC), Canada's IoT spending valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2018, up from USD 2.8 billion in 2013. Manufacturing and industrial products have also played an important role in the Canadian economy for a long time. Industry 4.0 and digital transformation provide the biggest opportunity for Canadian businesses to generate breakthrough goods while also giving a route forward in a rapidly changing digital world.

Request for Discount Pricing At : https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-discount/automated-guided-vehicle-market

Europe Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Industry: Top-tier region in the global market

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America make up the global market. Due to the increasing demand for material handling equipment by various manufacturing and retail industries, Europe is expected to have the highest share of the worldwide AGV market in the year 2020, with a share of around 37.3 percent. The rise of the retail business is mostly fueled by rising e-commerce demand, particularly for automated warehousing solutions. According to the e-commerce Europe study, online sales in the region grew by 13% in 2019. As a result of these advancements, market suppliers are progressively implementing automation. ThyssenKrupp's material handling division, for example, is to invest more than $82.5 million in its European warehouse and logistics network.

The rapid rise of the automotive, e-commerce, food & beverage, and healthcare industries in rising economies such as China, India, and South Korea has aided the growth of the AGV market in APAC, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% over the projected period. With increased production activity in countries such as India, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia, the leading companies' significant investment share have started to flow into these nations. India is attracting foreign investment as a result of initiatives like "Make in India". Indonesia and Malaysia are also emerging as leading automotive manufacturers in Southeast Asia, due to low labor costs and rising domestic demand.

Competitive Landscape

Balyo, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic, E&K Automation Gmbh, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Invia Robotics, Inc., Kmh Fleet Solutions, Kollmorgen, Locus Robotics, Schaefer Systems International, Inc., Scott, and others are among the major firms profiled in the research. The increase in number of participants and their contribution to the market acted as economic pillars to support the growing market. Furthermore, companies are involving consumers in their innovation and expansion efforts, ensuring that they remain competitive among the top companies. New product development, agreements, partnerships, expansions, mergers, and acquisitions are some major strategies used by market players. For instance, to establish an integrated fulfilment solution, Fetch Robotics collaborated with VARGO, a producer and distributor of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software, and equipment solutions for major fulfilment and distribution centers. Another player, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling introduced a new 7- to 9-ton lithium-ion battery electric counterbalanced truck for the global market in 2020, featuring both economy and premium performance options. As a result of releasing another AGV product to the market, it has strengthened its position in the AGV market.

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Feel Free To Ask Our Industry Experts At https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/automated-guided-vehicle-market

Segment Outline

Market size analysis based on revenue and volume distribution in several categories are included in the report's market segments. Magnetic guidance under navigation technology, for example, is expected to rise at a CAGR of 11.6 percent during the forecast period, while laser guidance is expected to have a market share of more than 45 percent in 2020.

Similarly, among all applications, logistics and warehousing dominated the market with around 55 percent share in 2020, while the raw material handling segment is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR of 12.8 percent over the forecast period.

The report provides a thorough analysis of Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market – Industry Dynamics, Market Size and Opportunity Forecast to 2027, based on the following:

By Product Type

Tow-Vehicles

Unit Load Carriers

Pallet Trucks

Assembly Line Vehicles

Forklift Vehicles

Others

By Battery Type

Lithium-Ion Battery

Nickel-based Battery

Others

By Navigation Technology

Laser Guidance

Magnetic Guidance

Inductive Guidance

Optical Tape Guidance

Vision Guidance

Others

By Application

Logistics and Warehousing

Transportation



Cold Storage



Wholesale & Distribution



Others

Assembly

Packaging

Trailer Loading and Unloading

Raw Material Handling

Others

By End-User Industry

Manufacturing Sector

Automotive



Electronics



Pharmaceuticals



FMCG



Others

Wholesale and Distribution Sector

E-commerce



Retail Chains/Conveyance Stores



Grocery Stores

Hotels and Restaurants

By Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Western Europe



The UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe



Poland





Russia





Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of MEA

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Rest of South America

Find more research reports on Industrial and Heavy machinery Industry by Astute Analytica

Delivery Robot Market – Industry Dynamics, Market Size, And Opportunity Analysis and Forecast To 2027

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost effective, vsalue added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Nishi Sharma

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4251598 (Rest of the World)

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Astute Analytica