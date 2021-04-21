Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market Reshaping Contours of Surveillance in Vehicle Movement, Global Revenues to Touch US$ 5 Bn by 2030-End: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Overview of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems are a major technological stride in traffic control and automated vehicle owner identification. The array of offerings in the automatic number plate recognition market has transformed the idea of mass surveillance for different ends. ANPR systems find use in traffic activity monitoring to prevent traffic violation, electronic toll collection, urban safety, law enforcement in both government and commercial sectors. Over the years, advances in software systems, camera technologies, and the use of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence have made ANPR systems more fail-safe and useful to end users. Recently, these systems have been leveraged for monitoring violations of restrictions during Coronavirus pandemic in the U.K. and India. In particular, ANPR has been extensively used in preventing over-speeding on highways.

As penetration of ANPR in mass surveillance and security applications become commonplace, companies will witness new opportunities during the forecast period of 2020 – 2030. Clocking CAGR of ~9% from 2020 to 2030, the global automatic number plate recognition market is expected to touch the revenue mark of US$ 5 Bn by 2030-end.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2913

Key Findings of Study

Surveillance and Security Applications to See Massive Penetration

The ANPR market has witnessed constant strides on the back of growing penetration of these systems in mass surveillance in both governmental and commercial applications. These systems have enabled law enforcement agencies to monitor the movement of suspects and criminals. ANPR systems have proved to be useful in identify the traffic violations, notably those who break speeding norms. Over the years, developed nations particularly in North America have recognized the vast potential of this automation technology in public safety. For instance, ANPRs systems were recently used to monitor violators of COVID-19 restrictions. Their growing use is becoming useful in minimizing traffic violations in emerging economies over the past few years.

Automated Management of Traffic Promising Avenue

The automatic number plate recognition market is witnessing substantial demand for parking management and tolling applications. E-tolling on pay-per-use roads has become more convenient for both law enforcers and vehicle owners. Receding parking areas in relation to burgeoning vehicle ownership has spurred the need for smart parking. This has bolstered the prospects of ANPR systems. Propositions of compliance and security and operational cost reduction in traffic management functions are factors driving adoption of ANPR systems among police force, and toll agencies.

Need to Improve Software and Ease Installation

Over the years, ANPR systems have undergone constant technological advancements. Manufacturers have successfully incorporated new imaging technologies and cognitive technologies to improve the functionality of ANPR systems. However, poor installation and low lifespan of conventional ANPR systems have restrained the revenue growth of the automatic number plate recognition market. However, real-time ANPR is associated with some privacy concerns. To dispel the myth and allay the fears, law enforcement agencies are reiterating the unique benefits of ANPR, and are adopting better protocols pertaining to data storage and use. New application areas include surveillance at waste sites, and ensuring security in educational and logistics organizations.

Explore 244 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market (Component: Hardware [ANPR Cameras, Frame Grabbers, and Others] and Software [Standalone ANPR Software, Standalone Make & Model Recognition {MMR}Software, and Integrated Software]; Application: Security & Surveillance, Vehicle Parking, Traffic Management, Toll Enforcement, and Others; Type: Static ANPR Systems and Portable ANPR Systems; and End User: Government [Homeland Security, Traffic Department, Defense, and Others] and Commercial [Dedicated Car Parks, Entertainment & Recreation Facilities, and Others]) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automatic-number-plate-recognition.html

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2913

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Rise in number of commercial vehicles is a key trend that is creating need for ANPR systems

Automation of traffic management has caught on momentum, with backing by governments' efforts

Growing focus of governments on public health safety and law enforcement is a key driver for spending on ANPR systems.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market: Key Participants

Tattile s.r.l.

Genetec Inc.

Siemens AG

Q-Free ASA

COBAN Technologies, Inc.

Analyze global automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global IT & Telecom Industry:

Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems Market - To maintain the confidentiality of information and ensure the security of officials, more and more government institutions are adopting automated fingerprint identification systems. As such, government and security agencies account for the highest revenue in the automated fingerprint identification systems market, with an estimated value of ~US$ 15 billion by the end of 2027.

Robot Operating System Market - The global robot operating system (ROS) market is expected to reach a value of US$ 438.0 Mn by 2027 on account of ever expanding robots across a number of industries. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The global robot operating system market is mainly driven by rising adoption of ROS in research & innovation and rising expansion of industrial capabilities.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/automatic-number-plate-recognition.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research