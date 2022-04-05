Automatic Optical Inspection Market: 65% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Type (2D AOI systems and 3D AOI systems) and Geography- Global Forecast to 2024

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including GÖPEL electronic GmbH, Koh Young Technology Inc., Mek Europe BV, Mirtec Co. Ltd., Mycronic AB, Nordson Corp., OMRON Corp., Saki Corp., Test Research Inc., and Viscom AG among others

10+ – Including GÖPEL electronic GmbH, Koh Young Technology Inc., Mek Europe BV, Mirtec Co. Ltd., Mycronic AB, Nordson Corp., OMRON Corp., Saki Corp., Test Research Inc., and Viscom AG among others Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Type (2D AOI systems and 3D AOI systems)

Type (2D AOI systems and 3D AOI systems) Geographies: APAC ( China , Japan , and Taiwan ), North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Automatic Optical Inspection Market

Automatic Optical Inspection Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 894.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.06 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key consumer countries China, Japan, and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled GÖPEL electronic GmbH, Koh Young Technology Inc., Mek Europe BV, Mirtec Co. Ltd., Mycronic AB, Nordson Corp., OMRON Corp., Saki Corp., Test Research Inc., and Viscom AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Vendor Insights-

The automatic optical inspection market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

GÖPEL electronic GmbH- The company offers AOI systems for the inspection of THT components, THT solder joints, and wave-soldered SMD components in one system.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

65% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and Taiwan are the key markets for automatic optical inspection in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The strong set up of electronics production and the presence of electronic manufacturing services will facilitate the automatic optical inspection market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Automatic Optical Inspection Market Driver:

Rising electronics production across the world:



The global demand for electronic products has increased the manufacturing activities of electronics manufacturers. The increased need for high-speed processing of huge volumes of data due to advances in the IoT has fueled the demand for advanced electronic equipment. In addition, the shift toward autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles is contributing significantly to the rising percentage of electronics content in automobiles. Emerging economies, such as India , are witnessing a tremendous rise in smartphone penetration due to low Internet charges. The growing demand for smartphones is also contributing to a rise in electronics production. The growing use of connected devices, such as smartphones and smart homes, has created the need to process and save data instantaneously in large volumes. AOI systems will play a crucial role in the manufacturing of such high-functionality electronic equipment during the forecast period.

Automatic Optical Inspection Market Trend:

Combining 2D and 3D AOI technologies to enhance inspection coverage:



The need for AOI systems is increasing because of several technological advances, such as the use of small components, advanced component packaging, finer lead pitches, and higher PCB densities. One of the major trends witnessed in the market in focus is the combination of 2D AOI systems and 3D AOI systems. Combing these two AOI methods will result in a thorough inspection coverage. Additionally, the combination of 2D AOI systems and 3D AOI systems on a single platform achieves the highest level of quality assurance. This combination can easily overcome the challenges faced by each method, which makes this combination highly effective for the customers looking for precise defect identification. Electronics manufacturers are increasing their interest in the combination of 2D and 3D AOI systems. Technavio expects the demand for such combined AOI systems to increase during the forecast period as PCBs are becoming more compact and denser with components.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Compressor Market in MEA by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The compressor market share in MEA is expected to increase by USD 1.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Pipeline Integrity Management Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pipeline integrity management market share is expected to increase by USD 2.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

2D AOI systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

3D AOI systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Combining 2D and 3D AOI technologies to enhance inspection coverage

Advances in PCB manufacturing process

Advent of collaborative robots for assembly and testing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

GÖPEL electronic GmbH

Koh Young Technology Inc.

Mek Europe BV

Mirtec Co. Ltd.

Mycronic AB

Nordson Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Saki Corp.

Test Research Inc.

Viscom AG

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio