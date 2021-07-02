Automatic Power Factor Controller Market Featuring Eaton Corporation Plc and General Electric Co. | Technavio

Request a free sample report for more insights

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automatic Power Factor Controller Market Analysis Report by Product (Active power factor controller and Passive power factor controller), End-user (Process industries and Discrete industries), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The market is driven by government regulations on energy consumption. In addition, the use of software to analyze suitable power factor requirements is anticipated to boost the growth of the automatic power factor controller market.

Governments across the world are introducing various regulations to reduce emissions and minimize energy consumption. This is driving investments in alternative energy projects to meet the growing demand from the industrial sector and reduce the dependence on non-renewable sources. Besides, manufacturing industries are upgrading their existing facilities to reduce power consumption and comply with regulatory norms. All these developments are creating significant demand for automatic power factor controllers, thereby driving the market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Automatic Power Factor Controller Companies:

Eaton Corporation Plc

The company offers MV AutoVAR power factor controller.

General Electric Co.

The company offers GEMATIC Series and GEM Series power factor controllers.

Havells India Ltd.

The company offers power factor controllers such as IPFC CS 1003 and IPFC CS 1001.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids

The company offers power factor controller RVC and RVT.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

The company offers VAR 6A VAR 12A power factor controllers.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automatic Power Factor Controller Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Active power factor controller - size and forecast 2020-2025

Passive power factor controller - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automatic Power Factor Controller Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Process industries - size and forecast 2020-2025

Discrete industries - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automatic Power Factor Controller Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market – Global micro programmable logic controller market is segmented by product (hardware, software, and services), end-user (automotive industry, oil and gas industry, power industry, food and beverage industry, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market – Global programmable logic controller market is segmented by product (unitary, modular, and rackmount), end-user (process industry, discrete industry, and building automation), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/automatic-power-factor-controller-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/automatic-power-factor-controllermarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/report/automatic-power-factor-controller-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=T17-V1_004_wk27_report&utm_content=IRTNTR43932

