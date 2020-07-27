Automating Multicloud Management Using AI, 2020 Report

DUBLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automating Multicloud Management Using AI" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increased adoption of multicloud by enterprises has given them the required business agility to easily scale their IT infrastructure but has also led to the complexity of IT management.

In order to optimally utilize the cloud resources from different providers, enterprises need management solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that can easily integrate and automate complex multicloud environments, drive business value and enable intelligent data/application processing.

The AI-powered multicloud management solution provides complete end-to-end visibility across multicloud architecture, automates most of the manual operating processes, reduces latency, and enhances security.

This presentation will focus on:

Technology Overview of Multicloud Architecture

Market Drivers and Challenges

Industry Impact

Key Companies Offering Automated Multicloud Management Solutions

Patent Analysis

Strategic Insights for Future Growth

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

2. Technology Overview

2.1 Overview of Automating Multicloud Management Using AI

2.2 AI-powered Automated Multicloud Management Architecture

2.3 Different Types of AI Technologies for Multicloud Management

3. Market Landscape

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Challenges

3.3 Automated Multicloud Management Using AI - Operating Model

4. Industry Impact

4.1 Key Target Verticals - Overview

4.2 Banking

4.3 Healthcare

4.4 Automotive

4.5 Retail

5. Key Leading Companies

5.1 Actifio

5.2 Unravel Data

5.3 Rubrik

5.4 Nutanix

5.5 Morpheus Data

5.6 Other Companies

6. Patent Analysis

6.1 AI Related Innovations in Multicloud Management Are Increasing Commercially

6.2 IP-Investment for Automated Multicloud Management will Increase in the Next 5 Years

6.3 IBM in Automating Multicloud Management with AI

7. Growth Opportunity

7.1 Automated Multicloud Management Enables Enterprises to Optimally Utilize Cloud Resources

7.2 A Strategic Technology Sourcing Approach will Significantly Improve the Cloud TCO and Performance

8. Industry Contacts

8.1 Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ri9trm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

