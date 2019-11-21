Automation Anywhere Announces $290 Million in Series B Financing

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), announced that it has received $290 million in Series B funding at a post money valuation of $6.8 billion. The funding was led by Salesforce Ventures with additional funding from existing investors, including SoftBank Investment Advisers and Goldman Sachs.

The new capital will help Automation Anywhere accelerate its vision to empower customers to automate end-to-end business processes – bridging the gap between the front and back office with an artificial intelligence (AI) powered intelligent automation platform. In addition, the funding will advance the company's focus on improving human-to-bot collaboration through attended automation, resulting in enhanced customer experiences and increased employee productivity.

A year ago, Automation Anywhere announced its Series A investment of $550 million from SoftBank Investment Advisers, General Atlantic, Goldman Sachs, NEA, World Innovation Lab, and Workday Ventures. The latest funding from Salesforce Ventures and other investors is a testament to Automation Anywhere's leadership in this sector.

Driven by digital transformation, RPA has become the fastest growing enterprise software category, according to Gartner, Inc.

"Never before has there been such a transformative shift in the way we work, with artificially intelligent software bots changing how people, processes and technology interact for productivity gains," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-founder, Automation Anywhere. "This new funding reinforces the promise of the RPA category and empowers our customers to achieve greater business agility and increased efficiencies by automating end-to-end business processes – bridging the gap between the front and back office."

The company launched its Automation Anywhere Salesforce Connector on Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, bringing its market-leading intelligent automation platform to Salesforce global users through pre-built software bots. This will, for example, empower a customer service agent to get help from an attended RPA bot during a live customer call, improving both the agent's productivity and the customer experience.

"Automation Anywhere makes it easier for Salesforce customers to automate repetitive, manual tasks and focus on what matters most—the customer," said Bill Patterson, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Salesforce Service Cloud. "We're excited to extend our partnership with Automation Anywhere to help more customers automate their end-to-end business processes and accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with software bots – digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, improved customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only web-based and cloud native intelligent automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics right out of the box, to help organizations rapidly start and scale their process automation journey. With offices in more than 40 countries and a global network of 1,200 partners, Automation Anywhere has deployed over 1.7 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries. For additional information, visit www.AutomationAnywhere.com.

