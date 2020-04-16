Automation Anywhere Announces Free Bots to Combat COVID-19 Business Disruptions

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), unveiled a library of free, ready-to-use software bots for its free Community Edition product to enable business continuity and employee productivity amid the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Beginning today, users of its Community Edition – the company's free version of its web-based, cloud-native digital workforce platform – can gain free access to the Community Edition Bot Pack, a broad set of bots to help automate a wide range of simple tasks as well as complex business processes.

"Intelligent automation has become a force of good to help reduce risks and increase efficiencies, from frontline workers to back office experts," said Prince Kohli, CTO of Automation Anywhere. "By offering free, ready-to-use bots, we are tearing down barriers to innovation and problem solving – making it easier for individuals and businesses the world over to come together as a community and start a grassroots movement to combat Covid-19 through the power of automation."

The free bots have been developed by intelligent RPA experts at Automation Anywhere as well as the global RPA developer community. They are designed to automate processes in key business areas that have been impacted the most by COVID-19: business continuity, remote working, employee productivity, team communications, and more.

Bot Pack: A new library of ready-to-use software bots

For example, the remote employee cloud backup bot automates repetitive, manual processes to help employees working remotely set up cloud backups to protect their work. The Slack notification and Salesforce report extractor bots facilitate business continuity and communication across distributed teams.

The Excel data lookup bot helps to find data based on column or row in an Excel document. The essentials shopping assistant bot searches online sites to automatically identify local stores that have essential items in stock, such as disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper – and provides updates via email. The advisories bot collects relevant policy information in localities and provides national and global stats about the coronavirus' outbreaks and trends.

Automation Anywhere will continue to expand this free offering with new bots added every week to help businesses and individuals stay productive in these turbulent times. For more information, visit: https://www.automationanywhere.com/products/community-edition/bots.

In addition to ready-to-use bots, users can also build bots at any skill level with Community Edition by visiting: https://www.automationanywhere.com/products/community-edition.

