Automation Anywhere Announces Winners of its 2021 Global Partner Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA) today announced the winners of its Global Partner Awards that were presented at the company's Virtual Partner Summit.

The awards recognize partners for their investments and dedication in creating solutions and services that customers rely on to intelligently automate their businesses to increase productivity in the front office, back office and any office. Awards were presented to partners in the Americas, Europe, India, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. The company's Virtual Partner Summit is designed to engage partners on intelligent automation opportunities.

"Automation Anywhere nurtures our flourishing global channel ecosystem by providing skills, training and resources to help partners gain expertise in RPA and intelligent automation, and we are pleased to recognize their investments, leadership and dedication in differentiating themselves in a growing market," said Derek Toone, senior vice president, Global Channel Partners and Alliances, Automation Anywhere. "With those skills and resources, our partners play a significant role in enabling our joint customers to digitally transform business operations and drive increased efficiencies through automation by offering strategic industry-specific RPA solutions."

Partner award winners, categories and criteria, include:

Digital Workforce Partner Award for partners recognized for their outstanding success in selling Automation Anywhere's intelligent automation solutions and enabling customers to transform their businesses.

for partners recognized for their outstanding success in selling Automation Anywhere's intelligent automation solutions and enabling customers to transform their businesses. Cognizant, Americas



Extra Technology, Europe



KPMG, India, Middle East & Africa

Powergen, Asia Pacific

Service Partner Award for partners recognized for their significant and continual investment in building capability to successfully implement Automation Anywhere's digital workforce platform.

for partners recognized for their significant and continual investment in building capability to successfully implement Automation Anywhere's digital workforce platform. Deloitte, Americas



Propel Consult Limited, Europe



Accenture, India, Middle East & Africa

Accenture, Asia Pacific

Automation 360 Cloud Partner Award for partners who have achieved exceptional success positioning, selling and delivering Automation Anywhere's Automation 360 cloud products.

for partners who have achieved exceptional success positioning, selling and delivering Automation Anywhere's Automation 360 cloud products. RSM, Americas



MM Robotics, Europe



Tata Consultancy Services, India, Middle East & Africa

SoftBank, Asia Pacific

AARI Solutions Partner Award for partners who have achieved exceptional success positioning and selling Automation Anywhere's AARI solutions.

for partners who have achieved exceptional success positioning and selling Automation Anywhere's AARI solutions. BP3, Americas



everis, Europe



Technology Strategies Middle East, India , Middle East & Africa

for service providers that achieved outstanding performance and customer success leveraging Automation Anywhere's digital workforce platform to deliver managed services to clients. R1 RCM, Americas



Deloitte, Europe



Infosys, India, Middle East & Africa

Accenture Australia, Asia Pacific

Technology Alliance Partner Award for partners recognized for their excellence in building and delivering innovative solutions with Automation Anywhere products that deliver unique applications to meet customer satisfaction.

for partners recognized for their excellence in building and delivering innovative solutions with Automation Anywhere products that deliver unique applications to meet customer satisfaction. Kore.ai, Americas



DataRobot, Europe



Parascript, India, Middle East & Africa

Cogent Labs, Asia Pacific

Automation Anywhere received a 5-Star rating in the 2020 CRN Partner Program Guide for its partner program and is also recognized in the 2020 CRN Cloud Partner Program guide. The company's dynamic partner ecosystem is comprised of more than 2,200 problem-solving companies globally that have a mission to empower customers to digitally transform through automation.

To learn more about program resources, benefits or to become a partner, visit https://www.automationanywhere.com/resources/partners.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with intelligent software bots – AI-powered digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only cloud-native and web-based automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics, yielding significantly lower TCO, higher security, and faster scalability than legacy monolithic platforms. Its Bot Store is the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 1,200 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. Automation Anywhere has deployed over 2.8 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries in more than 90 countries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

Automation Anywhere, Automation 360, and AARI are trademarks/service marks or registered trademarks/service marks of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other parties' marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Automation Anywhere

