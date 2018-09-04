Automation Anywhere Launches Cloud Strategy with Leading Global Cloud Companies

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere®, a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced its flagship Automation Anywhere Enterprise is now one of the only Digital Workforce Platforms to support the world's four major cloud providers: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

The Automation Anywhere Enterprise platform can be deployed on-premises, in a hybrid cloud, or on leading cloud platforms to provide scale and flexibility, offering a wide range of options to meet the highly demanding deployment needs of organizations. Many companies are moving their applications from on-premises to be hosted in private and public cloud instances. Automation Anywhere offers an excellent migration path to accelerate this move to the cloud.

"Our superior architecture ensures greater flexibility to work with more native cloud provider services than any other vendor," said Abhijit Kakhandiki, Senior VP, Products and Engineering at Automation Anywhere. "Coupled with our workload management and on-demand scaling, customers can take advantage of the elastic infrastructure that cloud providers bring to the table, lowering total cost of ownership for any size company."

"With such a broad set of cloud certifications, customers can accelerate their transition to cloud-based applications, deploying bots safely, and accurately migrating data to cloud and hybrid cloud environments," said Peter Meechan, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Automation Anywhere. "Coupled with Bot Store, one of the world's first and largest online marketplaces for off-the-shelf plug-and-play bots, Automation Anywhere is rapidly expanding its open ecosystem. The opportunity has never been better for cloud-based software developers to create an alliance with one of the industry's largest ecosystems for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and integrations with some of the world's leading enterprise software companies."

Automation Anywhere offers RPA, cognitive and analytics technology to enable end-to-end automation of business processes for global organizations. The Automation Anywhere Enterprise platform has already been deployed across more than 1,100 of the world's largest companies, saving hundreds of millions of hours of manual tasks.

About Automation Anywhere



Automation Anywhere is a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which more organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, cognitive and embedded analytic technologies. Over 1,100 organizations use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

