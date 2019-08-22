Automation Anywhere Named a Leader in Inaugural NelsonHall NEAT Evaluation of Intelligent Automation Platforms

The RPA industry is growing at an unprecedented rate due to the high levels of efficiency and productivity achieved from intelligent automation. According to equity research firm KeyBanc Capital Markets, RPA has emerged as a $100 billion market opportunity 2 .

"RPA technology continues on an upward trajectory as more organizations discover how this transformative technology can ultimately change how businesses operate and humans work," said Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer at Automation Anywhere. "It is an honor to be named a leader in NelsonHall's first IA platform NEAT evaluation, as this ranking further validates that intelligent automation has the ability to unlock human potential."

"The NelsonHall Intelligent Automation Platform NEAT found that the Automation Anywhere AI-enhanced RPA platform allows users to develop, run and orchestrate bots with ease, which will only be further enhanced by the recent acquisition of Klevops," said Mike Smart, Senior Analyst and Operations Officer, NelsonHall. "Automation Anywhere's clients pointed out the ease of bot creation in particular, a vital aspect in intelligent automation as we move into an era in which a bot for every employee will become the norm."

Automation Anywhere's customers span a variety of industries, and now include more than 85 percent of the world's top banks and financial services companies, 90 percent of the world's top healthcare companies, and expects to deliver three million bots by 2020.

NelsonHall's NEAT is an evaluation tool, based on a combination of analyst assessment and feedback from interviewing vendor clients. "Leader" positioning is awarded based on vendors' ability relative to their peers to deliver immediate benefit and a high capacity to meet client future requirements. Weighted criteria include human-to-bot collaboration, ability for business process owners to develop bots, and ease of intelligent automation adoption & scaling.

Founded in 1998, NelsonHall is a leading global business process services (BPS) and IT services analyst firm, dedicated to helping organizations understand, adopt, and optimize adaptive approaches to business and IT services that underpin and enable digital transformation within the enterprise. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which the world's leading organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, cognitive and embedded analytic technologies. More than 2,800 customer entities and 1,600 enterprise brands use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in next-generation IT and business services. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT evaluations) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. For service providers, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies.

