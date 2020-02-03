Automation Anywhere Ranks #1 in Top 10 RPA Products

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere , a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), today announced it has received the #1 ranking in HFS's second annual "Top 10 Robotic Process Automation Software Products" for the second straight year.

The RPA ranking is based on interviews with more than 350 customers and product partners across leading RPA software products on the ability to execute, innovate and generate customer success.

Automation Anywhere ranked highest for its technology, roadmap and vision after having been the first company to introduce a web-based, cloud-native RPA platform (Enterprise A2019), the first automation marketplace (Bot Store) and first dedicated analytics engine (Bot Insight) and IQ Bot, an AI-driven intelligent document processing solution that allows business users to process complex documents.

"Increased adoption of automation will continue to be a strategic priority and captivate organizations exploring RPA in this new decade," said Phil Fersht, CEO and chief analyst, HFS. "Our latest ranking identifies the top RPA products from leading vendors, such as Automation Anywhere, that dramatically reduce cost and infrastructure barriers to RPA implementation and hold the promise of cost savings and improved productivity."

"It is an honor to be recognized by HFS for the work we've accomplished in the past year to help our customers automate their end-to-end processes and accelerate their digital transformation journey," said Mihir Shukla, Co-founder and CEO of Automation Anywhere. "This recognition is testament to the trust our customers and partners place in our intelligent, cloud-native automation platform. In this year ahead, we will continue to aggressively innovate and empower our customers to further drive efficiencies in the back office and improve customer experience in the front office."

HFS also acknowledged Automation Anywhere's strong product roadmap, noting its combination of RPA with native artificial intelligence (AI) to support unstructured data, web-based architecture, its acquisition of KlevOps to enhance attended automation, its strong ecosystem supported by its marketplace and more than $800 million in funding to accelerate further product research and development. The company was recognized for its innovation, scale and security, governance and controls, ensuring bots are used in a reputable manner.

To download a copy of the HFS report, visit here

Interact with Automation Anywhere:

Visit our website: https://www.automationanywhere.com/

Check out our monthly webinar series BotVisions: https://www.automationanywhere.com/company/webinars

Follow us on Twitter: @AutomationAnywh

Explore with us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/automation_anywhere/

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with software bots – digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, improved customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only web-based and cloud native intelligent automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics right out of the box, to help organizations rapidly start and scale their process automation journey. With offices in more than 40 countries and a global network of 1,200 partners, Automation Anywhere has deployed over 1.7 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

SOURCE Automation Anywhere

Related Links

http://www.automationanywhere.com

