Automation Anywhere's Imagine Tokyo Draws Over 1,000 Attendees, Company Looks Ahead to Sold-Out Imagine India

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere®, the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), welcomed more than 1,000 attendees at its first Imagine customer and partner experience held in Tokyo earlier this week. Attendees from both Japan and Korea learned about the power of using Automation Anywhere's Intelligent Digital Workforce platform alongside their human workforces. Imagine attendees heard directly from customers about their use of Automation Anywhere's solutions, attended several industry-focused breakout sessions and the hands-on Build-a-Bot sessions, all of which were filled to capacity.

Automation Anywhere also introduced its new SVP and President of Japan, Hiroshige Sugihara. Sugihara-san brings over 36 years of experience as a leader in the IT industry, both in Japan and the U.S. His recent roles include Senior Vice President of Oracle Corporation; Director, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Oracle Japan; and Vice President and General Manager of Hewlett-Packard Company.

"The RPA market in Japan is growing at a very rapid pace and we anticipate Japan will be our second largest market," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-founder of Automation Anywhere. "The breakthroughs in manufacturing, electronics and other industries pioneered in Japan have set an impressive example for the rest of the world. Automation is part of Japan's business DNA."

Automation Anywhere's Imagine customer experiences are held around the globe bringing customers, prospects and partners together to discover the power of the Intelligent Digital Workforce. The next Imagine experience will take place in Bengaluru, India, on Sept. 19-20, 2018 at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel. More than 2,000 attendees are registered, and the event is at capacity.

Before Imagine Bengaluru, Automation Anywhere is hosting Bot Games – the industry's leading developer event – at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel on Sept. 18, 2018 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Bot Games will combine competition, education and entertainment in an engaging half-day program for more technical audiences including robotic and cognitive process automation developers, solution architects, technical program managers and support specialists. Participation in Bot Games is free for qualified attendees – to participate, register here.

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which more organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, cognitive and embedded analytic technologies. Over 1,100 organizations use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

