Automation Anywhere's Neeti Mehta Named One of the 'Top Ten Women in Cloud Innovations'

As a cofounder and culture architect at Automation Anywhere, which recently launched the world's first cloud native, web-based RPA platform and announced a $290 million Series B financing round led by Salesforce Ventures, Neeti Mehta has focused her career to unleashing human potential with an intelligent digital workforce capable of automating manual, repetitive work so workers can focus on thinking creatively and solving critical business problems.

Ms. Mehta has spearheaded several of the company's largest Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives to help today's workforce reskill to meet the needs of an automation-driven future. This includes a recent partnership with PeopleShores, a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) dedicated to bringing jobs to economically disadvantaged communities in the U.S. through retraining and upskilling in technology-enabled service centers.

"It is an honor to be recognized by CloudNOW, and this award is a testament to our company's vision to bring intelligent automation to all businesses of any size through any delivery channel in the world," said Mehta. "Over the next year, we plan to keep pushing the boundaries of what automation technology can do, and create a truly digital workforce where humans work alongside machines symbiotically."

The CloudNOW Awards are presented in partnership with Office of the Cloud, a nonprofit cloud leadership initiative sponsored by Kaizen Technologies. The awards are sponsored by Facebook, Intel and Google, and an award ceremony will be hosted by Facebook Production Engineering at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California on February 11.

"We applaud the achievements of all our winners, and thank them for blazing trails for diversity, inclusion and entrepreneurship," said Jocelyn DeGance Graham, founder of CloudNOW. "Neeti Mehta exemplifies the spirit of this award and we congratulate her for her continued success and the growth of Automation Anywhere."

