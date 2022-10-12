Automation COE Market worth $1.5 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Automation COE Market size to grow from USD 0.3 billion in 2022 to USD 1.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Automation COE Market is expected to grow at a significant rate in coming years owing to the need to enhance ROI and reduce overall operational costs. Some factors driving the growth of the Automation COE Market are significant improvements in ROIs across businesses, reduced data entry errors, and improved quality with reduced risk. Furthermore, automation CoEs enable companies to develop an organization-wide automation strategy as well as scale and standardize automated related solutions.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automation COE Market"

93 - Tables

37 - Figures

171 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=234388731

An automation center of excellence (COE) includes the people, processes, and technologies that help improve overall automation process. An automation COE is an internal business unit dedicated to implementing automation initiatives across the entire organization and coordinates automation projects across various business units and identifies and approves reusable components that can be utilized in future automation projects. Effective COEs can differ from organization to organization, depending on the size of the company or the scale of automation.

Governance Services to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on service, the Automation COE Market is segmented into technology assessment & consulting, design & testing, governance, and implementation support services. Automation COE combines multiple technologies to automate complex end-to-end business processes that involve decision-making and continuous learning. Businesses leverage this opportunity by automating small rule-based tasks to complex business processes. To respond to this dynamic trend, organizations need superior automation capabilities. With the growing adoption of technology-based software solutions, the demand for advisory services is likely to rise. Non-IT organizations require advisory services because they lack the skills to comprehend the complexity involved in establishing advanced automation technologies.

Large Enterprises to register for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on organization size, the Automation COE Market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. SMEs are enterprises with an employee strength of 1–1,000, while large enterprises have an employee strength of more than 1,000. With globalization, organizations have recognized the need to train the internal staff, as well as customers, to attain their business goals. Companies require technologies that can assist them in improving their profit margins and operational efficiencies. Large enterprises are expected to rapidly adopt automation solution to build COE in the coming years due to their complex network of channel partners present across the globe.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=234388731

North America to hold largest market size during the forecast period

Based on regions, the Automation COE Market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The RoW covers the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth of the North American market can be attributed to the presence of leading service providers for automation COE and increasing investments in R&D in this region.

Enterprises across all regions are increasingly opting for integration and automation technologies for various business operations, such as finance, HR, sales & marketing, and supply chain. The Work Automation Index 2022 found that 66% of organizations in North America now use COE platforms in five or more departments, and the number of organizations with seven automated departments has almost tripled since 2019. North America and Europe are expected to hold relatively larger shares of the market, as companies in these regions are early adopters of trending technologies.

Some major players in the Automation COE Market include SS&C Blue Prism (UK), UiPath (US), Automation Anywhere (US), NICE (Israel), Digital Workforce (Finland), HelpSystems (US), Ctrl365 (Argentina), FASTPATH (Netherlands), ElectroNeek (US), AnyRobot (US), Roboyo (Germany), Nintex (US), Chazey Partners (US), Smartbridge (US), Blueprint (US), Robocloud (UK), Verint (US), Appian (US), Cigniti (India), Innominds (US), TestingXperts (US), KiwiQA (Australia), Calidad Infotech (India), CIGNEX (US), ChoiceWORX (US), and XenonStack (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports

Intelligent Process Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Indoor Location Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Natural Language Processing Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Artificial Intelligence Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Risk Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automation-coe-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automation-coe.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets