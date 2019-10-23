Automation Finance Announces $50 Million Regulation A Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Finance ("AF"), the investment platform specializing in real estate-backed distressed debt resolution announces the launch of a $50 million Series A Preferred Stock offering with a target return of up to 8%.

The SEC-qualified fund, referred to as Automation Finance Reperformance Fund IV is the fourth offering by the company and the first to be open to the general public under Regulation A+ by the SEC. Founded in 2015, Automation Finance has returned a weighted average of 21.5% to investors in its 3 earlier funds.

Automation Finance purchases distressed debt at a discount and works with the borrower to agree to a settlement or payment plan that the borrower can afford. Once a non-performing loan becomes re-performing, it can be held as an income-producing asset or re-sold at a profit on the open market.

Through company-wide automation, AF streamlines the loan workout process to minimize costs. This helps them pay their investors a target return of up to 8%.

"The key to great returns is speed and ease. By minimizing delays, eliminating fees and avoiding costly foreclosure costs if possible, we can pay our investors up to 10 times what they would earn in a typical savings account," said Paul Birkett, CEO of Automation Finance. "It's rare to find an investment with impressive target returns that creates so much social good. Since 2015 we have helped thousands of people avoid foreclosure and the loss of their home."

Automation Finance Reperformance Fund IV is now accepting minimum investments of $250 per investor, offering returns of up to 8% annually and distributing dividends monthly. AF's prior offerings have not missed a scheduled distribution but returns are not guaranteed.

For further information about Automation Finance Reperformance Fund IV and a copy of the Offering Circular, please visit here

AUTOMATION FINANCE (AF) is an investment platform that purchases distressed debt at a discount. Its team of legal specialists work with the borrowers towards a payment plan they can afford to help them avoid foreclosure and the loss of their home. AF's automated system accelerates the loan workout process so its people can focus on solving borrower's problems while paying investors great returns.

