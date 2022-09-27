Automation Systems Market in Indonesia to Record a CAGR of 9.98%, ABB Ltd. and Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automation systems market size in Indonesia is expected to grow by USD 1.24 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.98%, according to the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automation Systems Market in Indonesia 2022-2026

The automation systems market in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The simplification of manufacturing through automation systems is driving the automation systems market growth in Indonesia. However, factors such as cybersecurity threats may challenge the market growth.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The automation systems market in Indonesia has been segmented by component (solutions and services) and end-user (industrial and non-industrial).

The automation systems market in Indonesia covers the following areas:

Automation Systems Market in Indonesia Sizing

Automation Systems Market in Indonesia Forecast

Automation Systems Market in Indonesia Analysis

Key Segmentation

The solutions segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as the business imperative to use resources efficiently, improve productivity, and optimize plant operations. The market is also driven by government regulations that control carbon dioxide emissions and the need to minimize the wastage of raw materials.

Some Key Companies and their Offerings

ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., INTECH Process Automation Inc., Jogja Automation System, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., PT. Almec Indonesia, PT. Chiyoda Kogyo Indonesia, PT. Jakarta System Integrators, PUI PT MIA RC ITS, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers automation systems such as grid automation systems.

- The company offers automation systems such as grid automation systems. Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers automation systems such as TwinCAT and Module Type Package.

The company offers automation systems such as TwinCAT and Module Type Package. Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers automation systems such as SCADA systems.

The company offers automation systems such as SCADA systems. Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers automation systems such as PLC, inverter, remote I and O, and AC servo.

The company offers automation systems such as PLC, inverter, remote I and O, and AC servo. Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers automation systems such as sortation and conveyor systems, robotic palletizers and depalletizers, and pallet load stackers.

The company offers automation systems such as sortation and conveyor systems, robotic palletizers and depalletizers, and pallet load stackers. MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers automation systems such as robot systems and production systems.

The company offers automation systems such as robot systems and production systems. Almec Indonesia - The company offers automation systems such as material handling and painting line equipment.

Automation Systems Market in Indonesia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.0 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., INTECH Process Automation Inc., Jogja Automation System, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., PT. Almec Indonesia, PT. Chiyoda Kogyo Indonesia, PT. Jakarta System Integrators, PUI PT MIA RC ITS, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

