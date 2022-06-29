Automation Workz Urges HR Leaders to Capitalize on Front-Liner Revolt to Catapult to CEO

DETROIT, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Workz, an assessment and reskilling firm, seeks HR leaders to test their Life Culture Audit mobile app to be released August 30. They are converting a course that delivered a 75% training completion rate in network engineering, cybersecurity, and software programming into a mobile app to assist HR leaders discover, predict, motivate, and coach front-liners to digital career training success.

"Front-Liners, mainly people of color, have staged a revolt against exorbitant CEO compensation with the Great Resignation and unionization. HR leaders must capitalize on the front-liner revolt to catapult into the CEO spot." states Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO of Automation Workz, futurist and former economist. Pew Research shows front-liners want culturally relevant instructor-led career development opportunities to move from tech beginners to tech experts for high-demand high-paying careers.

HR leaders and front-liners expanded corporate revenue during the heyday of 2021, where America achieved the highest business growth rate in 70 years, yet neither received pay increases like CEOs. CEO pay increased 17 to 31% depending upon the research study reviewed. In fact, the average pay ratio between CEOs and front-liners is $670 to $1, meaning CEOs earned $670 for every dollar a front-liner earned. According to the Challenger Gray & Christmas CEO report, CEO exodus is up 24% as they attempt to lock in their exponentially high final best compensation for pensions.

This is the perfect time for HR leaders to unleash their inner CEO and shift the corporate paradigm from the Finance slash/ burn strategy of layoffs to improve quarterly results to an HR build/ reward strategy to bolster long-term results. HR leaders must shift a portion of their $332 billion dollar training budget to exhibit their strategic power.

By investing in front-liners during this revolt, HR leaders can recraft their image from corporate support players to hero CEOs, who have lowered inflation and propelled long-term revenue growth by reducing the Great Resignation/talent shortage".

Ida pitched this idea at the SHRM Better Workplaces Challenge Cup Final 4 in New Orleans June 14th. She is looking to solicit feedback from bold HR leaders as she develops the Life Culture Audit mobile app. If you are looking to Unleash Your Inner CEO, register to become a Life Culture Audit partner, today. www.autoworkz.org/life

BIO

Ida Byrd-Hill is a futurist, an urban economist, and CEO of Automation Workz. Automation Workz has creates assessments assist HR leaders achieve success by preparing employees to migrate into technology training specialties - network engineering, cybersecurity, software programming, data analytics and diversity economic/market strategy.

Ida has 30+ years of professional business experience in HR, Executive Search, Finance, Social Responsibility, Technology and Wealth Management, having grown sales amongst diverse populations. She grew her wealth management firm from 0 to 620 million in assets under management and a mortgage portfolio to 40 million annually with an average mortgage of $50,000, during an economic crisis with a predominately African American consumer base. She is author of 8 books, including Invisible Talent Market-Solving the Talent Shortage Without Outsourcing and Visas.

Ida Byrd-Hill is a graduate of University of Michigan - Ann Arbor with a BA Economics and Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University with an MBA specializing in People Management/Strategy.

