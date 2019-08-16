Automattic Acquires WordPress Plugin ZBS CRM
Parent company of WordPress.com will be joined by ZBS CRM's two co-founders, Michael Stott and Woody Hayday
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automattic Inc., the company behind website-building platform WordPress.com, has acquired ZBS CRM, the WordPress–based CRM plugin founded by developers Mike Stott and Woody Hayday.
ZBS CRM will get a new name -- Jetpack CRM -- in the near future, but will continue to provide entrepreneurs and small businesses with a no-nonsense contact-management system delivered through the WordPress platform.
The CRM plugin's next major release – version 3.0 – is scheduled for late September. It will feature better performance and extensibility, and introduce Mail Campaigns (among other new features).
As ZBS CRM becomes part of Automattic, a planned price increase for version 3.0 has been scrapped, and the CRM will remain at its low-entry-point pricing model for the foreseeable future. Service for existing users will continue as–is.
Automattic is a fully distributed company with more than 930 people working from 70 countries. The ZBS team is also fully distributed.
"We're excited to join Automattic, where we're confident that our no-nonsense CRM will mature into the refined contact-management platform we've been building toward. With access to new people and resources, we look forward to developing a CRM solution for the wider market," said Woody Hayday, ZBS CRM co-founder.
About Automattic
Automattic wants to make the web a better place. Our collection of products includes WordPress.com, Jetpack, WooCommerce, WordPress.com VIP, Simplenote, Longreads, and more. With WordPress.com, you can create beautiful websites and blogs for free and enhance those sites with our premium services. A fully distributed company, Automattic has more than 930 employees working from 70 countries. For more go to automattic.com.
