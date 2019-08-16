Automattic Acquires WordPress Plugin ZBS CRM

The CRM plugin's next major release – version 3.0 – is scheduled for late September. It will feature better performance and extensibility, and introduce Mail Campaigns (among other new features).

As ZBS CRM becomes part of Automattic, a planned price increase for version 3.0 has been scrapped, and the CRM will remain at its low-entry-point pricing model for the foreseeable future. Service for existing users will continue as–is.

Automattic is a fully distributed company with more than 930 people working from 70 countries. The ZBS team is also fully distributed.

"We're excited to join Automattic, where we're confident that our no-nonsense CRM will mature into the refined contact-management platform we've been building toward. With access to new people and resources, we look forward to developing a CRM solution for the wider market," said Woody Hayday, ZBS CRM co-founder.

