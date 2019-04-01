Automattic Announces Happy Tools, a New Suite of Products for the Future of Work
Happy Schedule, its first offering, will help distributed teams manage employee schedules and customer support
Apr 01, 2019, 12:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automattic, Inc., parent company of WordPress.com, has announced the launch of Happy Tools, a new suite of products designed for the future of work. The first product in the new line of tools, Happy Schedule, rolls out today with a new take on workforce management.
The Happy Tools product line aims to redefine the modern workday, with products designed for teams who work in different time zones, maintain flexible hours, and work from anywhere. Automattic built these tools for its own teams and still uses them every day to run its own business.
Happy Schedule, the debut Happy Tools product, is a time management tool designed to help in both the management of employee schedules as well as organizational customer support. Whether a company is looking for 9-to-5 staff coverage, or scheduling 24-hour global customer support, organizations of all types can use Happy Schedule to navigate business goals and real-world schedules.
"As a distributed company with more than 850 employees in 68 countries, we know how critical it can be to find the right work tools that enable collaboration and assist in time management," said Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Automattic. "We believe the future of work is distributed, so we set out to create applications and services that will help companies work smarter in managing internal communication, projects, and flexible time—wherever they're located."
Automattic's Happy Tools products and applications will continue to roll out over the next few years. For more on Happy Tools, including a 30-day free trial of Happy Schedule, go to https://happy.tools.
About Automattic
Automattic wants to make the web a better place. Our family includes WordPress.com, Jetpack, WooCommerce, WordPress.com VIP, Simplenote, Longreads, and more. With WordPress.com, you can create beautiful websites and blogs for free and enhance those sites with our premium services. A fully distributed company, Automattic has more than 850 employees working from 68 countries. For more go to automattic.com.
SOURCE Automattic
Share this article