Automoblog Details the Trends in Catalytic Converter Thefts

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet search interest for "catalytic converter theft" has spiked in recent years, inspiring the team at Automoblog to analyze the issue in their newest article. The team uncovered insights using statistical data on catalytic converter thefts , including:

Insurers reported a 325% increase in catalytic converter theft claims from 2019 to 2020.

Hawaii has the highest rate of theft while Indiana saw the highest percentage increase from 2021 to 2022.

The article also details why these thefts occur, how to prevent theft, and what you should do if your catalytic converter is stolen.

