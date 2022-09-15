Automoblog Explains What the New FTC Proposed Car Dealer Regulations Could Mean for You

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After an increasing number of complaints about car dealerships in recent years, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has proposed new car dealer regulations. Consumer-focused automotive resource Automoblog has published an article explaining these new regulations and what it could mean for the consumer. Here is an overview of what the new FTC proposed car dealer regulations will include:

Dealers will be required to disclose the full purchase price upfront.

There will be no more hidden or surprise add-ons like equipment or warranties.

There will be no more valueless, fraudulent "junk fees."

It will ban the use of bait-and-switch advertising practices.

Auto dealers have pushed back against these proposed regulations because they stand to lose some of their profits. However, these changes could help buyers make better-informed decisions when purchasing a car and avoid being overcharged.

