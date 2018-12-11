AutoMotion Releases New App for EV Shoppers

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoMotion, the leader in mobile app technology for automotive retail, announced today a new app-based experience for car shoppers interested in electric-only vehicles.

AutoMotion's new app "Electric Cars" has been launched to help consumers with EV ownership. The app uses the AutoMotion Get a Car experience to personally match the right electric vehicle with a user's needs.

"With an incredible influx of new electric vehicle models, the consumer has more options than ever when considering an EV," said AutoMotion CEO, Ben Anderson. "AutoMotion's Get a Car experience aids new EV customers in selecting the right vehicle."

Whether customers are looking to buy, lease, or subscribe to an EV, AutoMotion sets the process in motion with a single tap. After downloading the app, consumers use the Get a Car experience to find an electric vehicle that fits their needs. AutoMotion aids with inspection, negotiation, and delivery. Customers have the option to pick up their vehicle or have it delivered directly to their home.

Within the app, users are able to compare, review, and locate electric vehicles nationwide. The movement toward electric vehicles continues to gain momentum with manufacturers releasing new models and options each month. AutoMotion focuses a portion of the experience on future EVs - giving the user a complete look at what's available today and which models will be coming out soon.

Electric Cars - AutoMotion is a free app experience for consumers available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. AutoMotion headquarters has immediate executive level openings within its consumer platform division to meet growing demand. Candidates with a proven track-record can inquire at recruitment@automotiontv.com . For more information on AutoMotion, please visit http://www.automotionapp.com .

About AutoMotion:

AutoMotion simplifies the process for consumers looking to buy, lease, or subscribe to their next vehicle. AutoMotion is the fastest growing suite of consumer-focused automotive apps for the App Store and Google Play store. The AutoMotion network includes over 3,500 approved franchise dealerships. Dealers on the AutoMotion network provide AutoMotion shoppers and owners a simplified, app-based, personal experience tailored to their individual requirements. More information on AutoMotion can be found at http://www.automotionapp.com.

