Automotive 3PL market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global automotive 3pl market size is estimated to grow by USD 93.48 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive 3PL Market 2023-2027

Global automotive 3PL market - Five forces

The global automotive 3PL market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global automotive 3PL market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global automotive 3PL market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (finished vehicle and auto components) and service (transportation, warehousing, distribution, inventory management, and others).



The finished vehicle segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Finished vehicle logistics include a series of stages and processes through which cars are safely delivered to end users. This process includes transporting or delivering vehicles from the manufacturer to domestic or international customers. As the global economy is becoming more complex, automotive manufacturers are looking for ways to streamline their supply chains, which has increased the demand for external logistics service providers such as 3PL. In addition, logistics service providers are integrating disruptive technologies such as big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and connected ships to improve their supply chain management systems. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the automotive third-party logistics market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global automotive 3pl market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive 3PL market.



North America is estimated to account for 31% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for logistics is high in the region, especially in countries such as the US, owing to the expansion of regional distribution models. This, in turn, will result in an increase in the demand for warehouses in the region. The US is the second-largest automobile market globally, which plays a key role in imports and exports. It is the third-largest car manufacturer in the world and also the second-largest car importer in the world after the EU. These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global automotive 3PL market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing auto part manufacturing is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. The automotive industry is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to improved living standards and increasing purchasing power across the world.

Moreover, changes in lifestyles have increased car sales in emerging economies.

Auto parts manufacturing plants require new solutions to ensure constant efficiency and meet consumer demand globally. Collaboration with 3PL providers supports the global expansion of the automotive industry.

In addition, the aftermarket demand for auto spare parts for vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Cost reduction in the automotive industry through 3PL is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Manufacturers are building more factories closer to buyers.

They are collaborating with specialized automotive 3PL providers to find effective solutions and penetrate new markets.

3PL providers have an extensive transport network, which includes roadways, railways, and freight cargo, which resulted in better reach and access to transport infrastructure.

They work with multiple manufacturers to save costs and deliver products from different suppliers.

Thus, the global automotive third-party logistics market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

High operation costs are challenging the market growth.

are challenging the market growth. Fuel prices are one of the main variables influencing transportation expenses.

As a result of rising fuel prices, transportation expenses are expected to rise.

Factors such as the high cost of specialized equipment for carrying automobiles, tight regulatory standards governing transportation, and a lack of infrastructure would also restrain the growth of the global automotive 3PL market.

These factors are expected to restrict market expansion during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this automotive 3PL market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive 3PL market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive 3PL market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive 3PL market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive 3PL market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive e-compressor market size is expected to increase by USD 7.45 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The automotive timing belt market size is expected to increase by USD 37.62 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (OEMs and automotive aftermarket), vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Automotive 3PL Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 93.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, CMA CGM SA, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DP World, DSV AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Flexport Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Landstar System Inc., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., PSA International Pte Ltd., ROMEU MULTISERVICES GROUP SL, Rudolph Logistik Gruppe SE and Co. KG, Ryder System Inc, Schneider National Inc., and United Parcel Service Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive 3PL market 2017 - 20221

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive 3PL market 2017 - 20221 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 20221

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 20221 ($ billion)

4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 20221

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 20221 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 20221

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 20221 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 20221

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 20221 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Finished vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Finished vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Finished vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Finished vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Finished vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Auto components - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Auto components - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Auto components - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Auto components - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Auto components - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Service

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Service

7.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Distribution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Distribution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Distribution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Distribution - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Distribution - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Inventory management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Inventory management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Inventory management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Inventory management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Inventory management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

Exhibit 120: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Overview



Exhibit 121: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Key news



Exhibit 123: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Segment focus

12.4 CMA CGM SA

Exhibit 125: CMA CGM SA - Overview



Exhibit 126: CMA CGM SA - Business segments



Exhibit 127: CMA CGM SA - Key news



Exhibit 128: CMA CGM SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: CMA CGM SA - Segment focus

12.5 Deutsche Bahn AG

Exhibit 130: Deutsche Bahn AG - Overview



Exhibit 131: Deutsche Bahn AG - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Deutsche Bahn AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Deutsche Bahn AG - Segment focus

12.6 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 134: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 135: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 137: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus

12.7 DP World

Exhibit 139: DP World - Overview



Exhibit 140: DP World - Business segments



Exhibit 141: DP World - Key news



Exhibit 142: DP World - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: DP World - Segment focus

12.8 DSV AS

Exhibit 144: DSV AS - Overview



Exhibit 145: DSV AS - Business segments



Exhibit 146: DSV AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: DSV AS - Segment focus

12.9 Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Exhibit 148: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 152: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Flexport Inc.

Exhibit 156: Flexport Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Flexport Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Flexport Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG

Exhibit 159: Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG - Overview



Exhibit 160: Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG - Key offerings

12.13 Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Exhibit 167: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Overview



Exhibit 168: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Segment focus

12.15 Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 171: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 PSA International Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 175: PSA International Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 176: PSA International Pte Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: PSA International Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 ROMEU MULTISERVICES GROUP SL

Exhibit 178: ROMEU MULTISERVICES GROUP SL - Overview



Exhibit 179: ROMEU MULTISERVICES GROUP SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: ROMEU MULTISERVICES GROUP SL - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio