Automotive 48V System Market to grow by 17.39 million Units during 2021-2025|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The automotive 48V system market is poised to grow by 17.39 million units during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 53% during the forecast period.
The report on the automotive 48V system market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the automotive battery manufacturers developing 48V battery systems, the favorable environment supporting EV adoption globally, and stringent regulations to control emissions.
The automotive 48V system market analysis includes application and geography landscape. This study identifies the stringent regulations to control emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive 48V system market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The automotive 48V system market covers the following areas:
Automotive 48V System Market Sizing
Automotive 48V System Market Forecast
Automotive 48V System Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AVL List GmbH
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Continental AG
- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Magna International Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schaeffler AG
- Valeo SA
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Mild HEVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Low-powered BEVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AVL List GmbH
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Continental AG
- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Magna International Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schaeffler AG
- Valeo SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
