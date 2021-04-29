Automotive 48V System Market to grow by 17.39 million Units during 2021-2025|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

The report on the automotive 48V system market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the automotive battery manufacturers developing 48V battery systems, the favorable environment supporting EV adoption globally, and stringent regulations to control emissions.

The automotive 48V system market analysis includes application and geography landscape. This study identifies the stringent regulations to control emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive 48V system market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The automotive 48V system market covers the following areas:

Automotive 48V System Market Sizing

Automotive 48V System Market Forecast

Automotive 48V System Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AVL List GmbH

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hitachi Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler AG

Valeo SA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Mild HEVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Low-powered BEVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

