Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Worth $4.04 Billion by 2025

According to a new market research report "Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market by Process (Design, Development, Test), Software (Calibration, Signal Analysis, Simulation, Vibration), Offering (Physical, Virtual), Application, Vehicle Type (ICE, Electric) & Region - Global Forecast To 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period, to reach a market size of USD 4.04 billion by 2025 from USD 2.45 billion in 2018. The increasing stringency in vehicular noise regulations, growing demand for SUV/MUV for off-roading activity, and rising sales of premium & luxury vehicles with increased comfort & luxury are projected to fuel the demand for virtual acoustic testing of automotive components.

Light-duty vehicles (LDV) segment is estimated to be the largest market for Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services

LDV segment comprises passenger cars (PC) and light commercial vehicles (LCV). Cars and LCVs, which hold the maximum share in the global vehicle production, prompt vehicle manufacturers to focus on improved acoustical performance for these vehicles. As per OICA & MarketsandMarkets™ statistics, passenger cars & LCVs contributed nearly 75-77% and 16-18% of the total vehicle production in 2017, respectively. Global efforts for vehicle light weighting and engine downsizing as a result of stringent emission norms and need for improved fuel economy have enhanced acoustic engineering requirements for passenger cars. Also, with increased preference for a quite cabin for a new vehicle purchase, the focus of acoustic engineering has shifted from the powertrain to interior and body & structure applications. North America is a key market for LCVs. Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, and Toyota Hilux are some of the bestselling models in the region. Also, the rising preference for sophisticated light trucks with enhanced cabin comfort among European customers has pushed OEMs to undertake acoustic engineering activities.

Designing is estimated to be the fastest growing automotive acoustic engineering process

Designing is the most important process in which multiple prototypes can be developed and tested virtually by using simulations and integrations in the vehicle, and each prototype is evaluated against the desired noise limit. In this process, the noise from the engine, wheels, motor, and tires etc. can be monitored. This process helps decide the material that can be used for component manufacturing to control the noise. Thus, it ensures that the vehicle and the component get optimum acoustical accuracy and helps proceed with the development of the actual product. The current and upcoming safety norms and technological advancements would continue to make a vehicle design more complex in the future. The designing process would remain a key focus in automotive acoustic engineering services to avoid new launch delays and reduce cost.

EMEA: The largest market for automotive acoustic engineering services

EMEA, which is the regional hub for key engineering service providers such as AVL, EDAG, Bertrandt, FEV, and Schaeffler, is estimated to lead the market for automotive acoustic engineering services during the forecast period. Leading companies are undertaking collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions in Europe and outside countries to meet the increased demand and enhance their regional presence. For instance, Autoneum, Nittoku, and Toyota Boshoku formed a joint venture, which became operational from January 2018, for the R&D of vehicle acoustics and engineering services. Also, engineering service providers are adopting a number of business strategies to reap the benefits of growth in the regional as well as global market. In November 2016, FEV acquired a majority stake in Imperia GmbH (Germany), which develops innovative lightweight automotive solutions, to expand its engineering and product development expertise in the market. Also, AVL collaborated with Rescale to avail the AVL EXCITE on their simulation platform. All these strategies would not only strengthen the companies' services portfolio for multiple automotive applications but also bring new business opportunities from the regional as well as global market in the coming years.

Some prominent players of Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services market are AVL (Austria), Siemens PLM (US), Bertrandt (Germany), Schaeffler (Germany), EDAG Engineering (Germany), Continental (Germany), FEV (Germany), Autoneum (Switzerland), and IAV (Germany).

