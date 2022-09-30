Automotive Active Aerodynamics System Market to Record a CAGR of 16.45%, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and Ford Motor Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Active Aerodynamics System Market by Application (Mid-sized vehicles and High performance vehicles) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the automotive active aerodynamics system market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 3.25 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Company Profiles

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Active Aerodynamics System Market 2022-2026

The automotive active aerodynamics system market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Batz Group, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Burelle SA, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, HBPO GmbH, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Koch Industries Inc., Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Magna International Inc., Pagani Automobili Spa, Plasman Plastics Inc., Polytec Holding AG, Porsche AG, Rochling SE and Co. KG, SONCEBOZ SA, and Valeo SA. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - The company offers automotive active aerodynamics systems such as an air curtain in the front apron or the air breather behind the front wheel arches, which allow BMW to travel with greater ease through the air. Other aerodynamic features include the optimized underbody and streamlined vehicle proportions.

The company offers automotive active aerodynamics systems such as an air curtain in the front apron or the air breather behind the front wheel arches, which allow BMW to travel with greater ease through the air. Other aerodynamic features include the optimized underbody and streamlined vehicle proportions. Ford Motor Co. - The company offers automotive active aerodynamics systems such as powerful EcoBoost production engine.

The company offers automotive active aerodynamics systems such as powerful EcoBoost production engine. General Motors Co - The company offers automotive active aerodynamics systems to improve fuel economy by helping cars and trucks slip through the air more easily.

The company offers automotive active aerodynamics systems to improve fuel economy by helping cars and trucks slip through the air more easily. Koch Industries Inc. - The company offers automotive active aerodynamics systems through SRG Global finish technologies.

The company offers automotive active aerodynamics systems through SRG Global finish technologies. Koenigsegg Automotive AB - The company offers automotive active aerodynamics systems such as triplex suspension system and Z-shaped anti roll bar.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the automotive active aerodynamics system market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Key Market Dynamics

The stringent regulations for emission control increasing the adoption of active aerodynamics systems are driving the automotive active aerodynamics system market growth. However, factors such as the increased weight and complexity of vehicles may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

By application, the market has been classified into mid-sized vehicles and high performance vehicles. The mid-sized vehicles segment will contribute the largest share of the market.

segment will contribute the largest share of the market. By geography, the market has been classified into North America , Europe , APAC, the Middle East and Africa , and South America . Europe will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Automotive Active Aerodynamics System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, France, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Batz Group, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Burelle SA, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, HBPO GmbH, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Koch Industries Inc., Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Magna International Inc., Pagani Automobili Spa, Plasman Plastics Inc., Polytec Holding AG, Porsche AG, Rochling SE and Co. KG, SONCEBOZ SA, and Valeo SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Mid-sized vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 High performance vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

10.4 Ford Motor Co.

10.5 General Motors Co

10.6 Koch Industries Inc.

10.7 Koenigsegg Automotive AB

10.8 Magna International Inc.

10.9 Pagani Automobili Spa

10.10 Porsche AG

10.11 Rochling SE and Co. KG

10.12 Valeo SA

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

