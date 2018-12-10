Automotive Active Chassis Systems: Worldwide Market Forecasts to 2022 by Application and Region with Key Player Profiles
12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Active Chassis System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
One trend in the market is developments in the field of automotive active chassis system.
The automotive active chassis system market is witnessing developments in the form of further improvements and enhancement to system design and functions. The vendors operating in the concerned market along with automotive OEMs have been investing extensively in the R&D to launch advanced versions of automotive active chassis system. Such trends in the global automotive active chassis system market are helping in diving the growth of the concerned market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is advanced automotive systems serving as a stepping stone for adoption of autonomous vehicles.
The autonomous car revolution is being driven by technological advances and innovative developments in deferent disciplines associated with the paradigm-shifting concept of driverless cars. The advent of advanced automotive systems and technologies has taken the present state of autonomy in vehicles a notch higher.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high production cost of active chassis systems and its effect on automobile prices.
During the forecast period, the global automotive active chassis system market is expected to witness a considerable growth due to numerous market enablers such as superior ride-handling characteristics, stability, and safety of the active chassis systems. However, certain factors such as the high prices of the automotive chassis systems will lead to a subsequent increase in the cost of the automobiles, which may impede the growth of the concerned market during the forecast period.
Key Players
- ZF Friedrichshafen
- Continental
- Bosch
- Tenneco
- BWI Group
- Rausch & Pausch
- ClearMotion
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Sedan - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- SUV- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Developments in the field of automotive active chassis system
- Advanced automotive systems serving as a stepping stone for adoption of autonomous vehicles
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ZF Friedrichshafen
- Continental
- Bosch
- Tenneco
- BWI Group
- Rausch & Pausch
- ClearMotion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mhnl2m/automotive_active?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article