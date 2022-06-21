Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market: Demand for Passive Park Assists to Remain Highest | By Technology, Vehicle Type, and Geography

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market: Regional Analysis & Forecast

The Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). 32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the automotive ADAS aftermarket in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America, Europe, and MEA. The significant increase in the adoption of the automotive ADAS aftermarket and the presence of prominent revenue-contributing countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea will facilitate the automotive ADAS aftermarket market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.03% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brandmotion LLC, Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Gentex Corp., Intel Corp., Knorr Bremse AG, Nortek Security and Control LLC, Valeo SA, VOXX International Corp., and Wabtec Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market: Adoption of Active ADAS Technologies by OEMs to Challenge the Market Growth

The aftermarket adoption of ADAS is limited to passive systems (due to their cost-effectiveness) that provide just alerts or warnings to drivers. However, automotive OEMs are not limiting their offerings to passive systems as the adoption of advanced ADAS technologies such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), and advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) has been rising in mass-segment vehicles, which created a technology gap between OEM offerings and aftermarket offerings of ADAS. Moreover, lack of trust in ADAS leads to uncertainty in user acceptance of aftermarket ADAS System reliability is being challenged by users, which is impacting the wide adoption of ADAS products in the aftermarket. Such factors are expected to negatively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market is segmented by technology (passive park assists, FCWS and LDWS, and others), vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles). The market share growth by the passive park assists segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2021, the passive park assists segment dominated the global automotive ADAS aftermarket and is expected to continue the same during the forecast period. The growth will be supported by the adoption of passive systems owing to the tight parking spaces in urban localities and the demand for simple and cost-effective solutions for their lower-trim vehicles and older models.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs:

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution and logistics:

2.2.5 Marketing and sales:

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Passive park assists

FCWS and LDWS

Others

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 Passive park assists - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 FCWS and LDWS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Decline in sensor prices

8.1.2 Priority of automotive safety among customers

8.1.3 Stringent regulations promoting the adoption of ADAS

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Adoption of active ADAS technologies by OEMs

8.2.2 Lack of trust in ADAS leading to uncertainty in user acceptance of aftermarket ADAS

8.2.3 Growing shortage of skilled automotive technicians

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing development of aftermarket ADAS for CVs

8.3.2 Development of highly accurate map content for ADAS

8.3.3 Growing online purchase of aftermarket ADAS

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Brandmotion LLC

10.4 Continental AG

10.5 Garmin Ltd.

10.6 Gentex Corp.

10.7 Intel Corp.

10.8 Knorr Bremse AG

10.9 Nortek Security and Control LLC

10.10 Valeo SA

10.11 VOXX International Corp.

10.12 Wabtec Corp.

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

