Automotive ADAS Sensors Market to grow by USD 30.53 billion during 2021-2025|Key Vendor Insights and Forecasts |Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automotive ADAS Sensors Market Analysis Report by Product (Radar sensor, Image sensor, Ultrasonic sensor, Infrared sensor, and LiDAR sensor) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

The automotive ADAS sensors market is driven by the increased accuracy in perceiving the environment through the sensor fusion technique. In addition, the regulations pertaining to safety systems are anticipated to boost the growth of the Automotive ADAS Sensors Market.

In modern vehicles, advanced safety systems are designed in such a way that there is a limited information exchange. The sensor fusion technique combines the information generated by multiple sensors. This technique ensures the effective functioning of the ADAS system by minimizing the drawback of each sensor. The sensor fusion technique focuses on multiple inputs from numerous sensors, which leads to effective environmental perception. The sensor fusion concept is gaining significant interest among automotive OEMs. The technology is incorporated in luxury vehicles and is expected to penetrate mass-segment vehicles. These factors will drive the global automotive ADAS sensors market during the forecast period.

Major Five Automotive ADAS Sensors Companies:

Continental AG

Continental AG offers ADAS with features such as Adaptive Cruise Control Stop & Go, Traffic Jam Assist, EBA, and other features.

FLIR Systems Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc. offers ADAS using cost-effective thermal cameras.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA offers Hella-Gutmann - 360° calibration for advanced driver assistance systems.

LeddarTech Inc.

LeddarTech Inc. offers LiDAR technology for ADAS.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

ON Semiconductor Corp. offers image sensors for ADAS.

Automotive ADAS Sensors Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Radar sensor - size and forecast 2020-2025

Image sensor - size and forecast 2020-2025

Ultrasonic sensor - size and forecast 2020-2025

Infrared sensor - size and forecast 2020-2025

LiDAR sensor - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive ADAS Sensors Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2020-2025

