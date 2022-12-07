Automotive Adhesive Market Trends and Forecast The global automotive adhesive market is expected to reach an estimated $12.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in the global automotive adhesive market to 2027 by resin type (epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic and others), vehicle type (passenger car and light commercial vehicle), application (interior and exterior), structure (structural and non-structural), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Automotive Adhesive Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global automotive adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in passenger car and light commercial vehicles. The global automotive adhesive market is expected to reach an estimated $12.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in vehicle manufacturing and replacement of mechanical fasteners with adhesives to make vehicles lighter and to meet higher fuel economy requirements.

Evolution of Automotive Adhesive Opportunities

Automotive adhesive opportunities have evolved through a number of stages as presented in figure below:

Emerging Trends in the Automotive Adhesive Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of composites and lightweight materials in vehicles and new silicone-based electrically conductive adhesives in various automotive applications, and increasing applications of two component polyurethane adhesives.

Automotive Adhesive Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the global automotive adhesive market by resin type, vehicle type, application, structure, and region, as follows:

By Resin Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 - 2027]:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others

By Vehicle Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 - 2027]:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

By Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 - 2027]:

Interior

Exterior

By Structure [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 - 2027]:

Structural

Non-Structural

By Region[Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 - 2027]:

North America

USA



Mexico



Canada

Europe

Germany



Spain



France



Russia



UK



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Thailand

The Rest of the World

Brazil



Turkey



South Africa

List of Automotive Adhesive Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive adhesive companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive adhesive companies profiled in this report includes.

Henkel AG

The 3M Company

Company H.

B. Fuller Company

Arkema

Sika AG

Automotive Adhesive Market Insight

The analyst forecasts that polyurethane adhesive will remain the largest segment due to its low price, durability, and performance.

Adhesives for passenger car will remain the largest segment due to the growth in production of small and compact cars.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in automotive industry in China , Japan , India , and other Asian countries.

Features of Automotive Adhesive Market

Market size estimates: Automotive adhesive market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment and volume (Mlbs).

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027 by region, resin, vehicle, application, and structure type.

Segmentation analysis: Automotive adhesive market size by resin, vehicle type, application, and structure in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Automotive adhesive market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the automotive adhesive market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the automotive adhesive market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the automotive adhesive market size?

Answer:The global automotive adhesive market is expected to reach an estimated $12.7 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for automotive adhesive market?

Answer:The automotive adhesive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the automotive adhesive market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in vehicle manufacturing and replacement of mechanical fasteners with adhesives to make vehicles lighter and to meet higher fuel economy requirements.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for automotive adhesive?

Answer:Exterior automotive is the major application for automotive adhesive market.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in automotive adhesive market?

Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of composites and lightweight materials in vehicles and new silicone-based electrically conductive adhesives in various automotive applications, and increasing applications of two component polyurethane adhesives.

Q6. Who are the key automotive adhesive companies?

Answer:Some of the key automotive adhesive companies are as follows:

Henkel AG

The 3M Company

Company H.

B. Fuller Company

Arkema

Sika AG

Q7. Which automotive adhesive structure segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that non-structural automotive will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Q8: In automotive adhesive market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global automotive adhesive market by resin type (epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic and others), vehicle type (passenger car and light commercial vehicle), application (interior and exterior), structure (structural and non-structural), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the automotive adhesive market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the automotive adhesive market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in automotive adhesive market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the automotive adhesive market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the automotive adhesive market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in automotive adhesive market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in automotive adhesive and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

For any questions related to automotive adhesive market or related to automotive adhesive market share, automotive adhesive market analysis, automotive adhesive market size, automotive interior adhesives, and automotive sealants and adhesives, write to Lucintel analysts at [email protected]. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

