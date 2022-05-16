Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Size to Grow by USD 18.99 billion | Decline in Sensor Prices to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The decline in sensor prices is driving the market growth. The price of sensors such as radars, cameras, and LiDARs is declining continuously, owing to the increase in their applications in the automotive industry. This allowed vendors to develop cost-effective ADAS technologies for customers. This is becoming a crucial driver for the growing demand for ADAS in the automotive industry. Moreover, the reduction in prices of cameras, radars, and LiDAR sensors is becoming a crucial driver for making ADAS products affordable. ADAS manufacturers are developing compact products for a wide range of customers.

Market Challenges: High costs associated with service and maintenance of ADAS are challenging the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market growth. Automotive ADAS has been available for decades. However, its adoption is dependent on the maintenance and service cost, as vehicles with ADAS are expensive to repair. This impacts the adoption of ADAS in emerging countries, where customers are price sensitive. As emerging economies are frontrunners in new vehicle sales, there is a significant need to reduce the service and maintenance cost of ADAS. These factors negatively impact the growth of the global automotive ADAS market.

Market Segmentation

The automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market report is segmented by technology (AEBS, TPMS, PAS, and Others), application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

By technology, the AEBS segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The adoption of AEBS is driven by automotive OEMs, owing to regulatory mandates as well as the focus on automotive OEMs on increasing safety ratings of vehicles. Europe is witnessing the adoption of AEBS due to regulatory mandates, while North America is witnessing the adoption of AEBS through the voluntary commitment of automotive OEMs.

APAC will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

Aptiv Plc



Continental AG



DENSO Corp.



Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.



Intel Corp.



Magna International Inc.



Robert Bosch GmbH



Valeo SA



Veoneer Inc.



ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 18.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.77 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Global automotive components and accessories market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Technology

6.3 AEBS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: AEBS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 25: AEBS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 TPMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: TPMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: TPMS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 PAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: PAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: PAS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Technology

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 51: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive Scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Aptiv Plc

Exhibit 54: Aptiv Plc - Overview



Exhibit 55: Aptiv Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Aptiv Plc - Key news



Exhibit 57: Aptiv Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Aptiv Plc - Segment focus

11.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 59: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 60: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 62: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Continental AG - Segment focus

11.5 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 64: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 65: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 67: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 72: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 73: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Magna International Inc.

Exhibit 78: Magna International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Magna International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Magna International Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 81: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 83: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 84: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 86: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.10 Valeo SA

Exhibit 88: Valeo SA - Overview



Exhibit 89: Valeo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Valeo SA- Key news



Exhibit 91: Valeo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Valeo SA - Segment focus

11.11 Veoneer Inc.

Exhibit 93: Veoneer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Veoneer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Veoneer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Veoneer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Veoneer Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 98: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 99: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 100: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news



Exhibit 101: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 103: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 104: Research Methodology



Exhibit 105: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 106: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 107: List of abbreviations

