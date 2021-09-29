Automotive Aftermarket E-Retailing Market Records Growth of $ 56.74 Bn between 2021 and 2025 | Technavio

Technavio's in-depth research has all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advance Auto Parts Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., AutoZone Inc., Buy Auto Parts, CarParts.com Inc., eBay Inc., Genuine Parts Co., Icahn Automotive Group LLC, and Parts Multiverse are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing vehicle lifespan leading to vehicle parts growth will offer immense growth opportunities, high price sensitivity leading to margin pressure on e-retailers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market is segmented as below:

Product

Wheels and Tires



Brakes and Brake Pads



Others

Type

DIY Customers



Professional Customers

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive aftermarket e-retailing market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market size

Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market trends

Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market industry analysis

This study identifies growing demand for vehicle customization as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive aftermarket e-retailing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive aftermarket e-retailing market vendors

Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market - Global automotive battery aftermarket is segmented by type (passenger cars, LCV, and M and HCV) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Global Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket - Global automotive brake components market is segmented by product (brake pads, brake shoes, brake calipers, brake rotors, brake drums, and brake hoses), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles).

Automotive Aftermarket E-Retailing Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage Details Base Year 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 19.50% Forecast Period 2021 to 2025 CAGR Accelerating at 20.46% Historical Data 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Exhibits 105 Incremental growth $ 56.74 Billion Segments covered Product; Customer type; Geography By Product Wheels and tires Brakes and brake pads Others By Customer type DIY customers Professional customers By Region Europe North America APAC South America MEA

