Automotive aftermarket e-retailing Market to Grow by USD 79,605.34 Mn, Auto parts and equipment market considered as parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive aftermarket e-retailing market has been categorized as a part of the global auto parts and equipment market. The parent market, the global auto parts and equipment market, covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles like passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market 2023-2027

The automotive aftermarket e-retailing market size is expected to grow by USD 79,605.34 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.31% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Automotive aftermarket e-retailing market 2023-2027: Scope

The automotive aftermarket e-retailing market report covers the following areas:

Automotive aftermarket e-retailing market 2023-2027: Vendor Landscape

The global automotive aftermarket e-retailing market is fragmented with the presence of many manufacturers, and it is characterized by rapid technological innovations. Investments in the development of innovative supply chain methods are expected to increase during the forecast period. The market has some well-known and established players, which are the suppliers of automotive components to end-users. Players in the market are leveraging their technical expertise and know-how to broaden the functionality and capabilities of performance-enhancing systems. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify, with the growing volume of sales of automobiles across geographies.

1A Auto Inc., Advance Auto Parts Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., AutoZone Inc., Buy Auto Parts, CarParts.com Inc., Cummins Inc., Delticom AG, Denso Corp., eBay Inc., Genuine Parts Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Icahn Automotive Group LLC, LKQ Corp., and PARTS iD Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Automotive aftermarket e-retailing market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Wheels and tires



Brakes and brake pads



Others

The automotive aftermarket e-retailing market growth in the healthcare segment will be significant during the forecast period. Bad road conditions in emerging markets, such as India, make vehicle more susceptible to breakdown and increases the wear and tear of tires. This leads to an increased demand for aftermarket fitments. Also, the increasing aging vehicle population in developed mature automobile markets, such as Japan, the US, and Western Europe, is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. North America is the largest automotive market in the world. The growing population of vehicles in North America is a major driver for the regional market. The region also has the presence of DIY customers who prefer to repair vehicles in small garages in their homes, which is further driving the growth of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market.

Automotive aftermarket e-retailing Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive aftermarket e-retailing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market vendors

Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 79605.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 1A Auto Inc., Advance Auto Parts Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., AutoZone Inc., Buy Auto Parts, CarParts.com Inc., Cummins Inc., Delticom AG, Denso Corp., eBay Inc., Genuine Parts Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Icahn Automotive Group LLC, LKQ Corp., and PARTS iD Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

