Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Outlook 2022: Connectivity Enabling Legacy and Emerging Service Providers to Deliver After-sales Services

The automotive aftermarket 2022 outlook report examines the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the automotive aftermarket in 2021 by evaluating its performance and identifying the various trends that impacted demand for replacement parts, repair, and maintenance, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

It provides an in-depth assessment of the various trends and key business models expected to influence automotive aftermarket performance and demand in 2022.



The trends complement information on the market revenues of major parts categories and customer ownership behavior and identify major opportunity areas for industry stakeholders.

The global study covers leading automotive aftermarkets in North America (Canada, United States), Europe, Latin America, China, and India.

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Aftermarket

Growth Environment

2021 Global Automotive Aftermarket - Actuals vs Forecast

Replacement Revenue Forecast for Parts and Accessories

2021 in Numbers

2021 in Trends

2022 in Numbers

2022 in Trends

Research Scope

Vehicle Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Region

2022 Global Economic Outlook

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021

Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022

Global GDP Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022

Emerging Market Economies - Predictions for 2022

Top 5 Global Predictions for 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments

2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region

2022 Regional Trends - Risks and Policy Direction

Global Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2022

Global Light Vehicles in Operation

Global Aftermarket Revenue Market Size Potential

Growth Opportunity by Country

Average Vehicle Age

Average Vehicle Miles Traveled

Aftermarket Implications from the Russo-Ukrainian Conflict

Trend 1: Digitization Across the Customer Journey in the Automotive Aftermarket - Parts and Services

Trend 2: Electrification and Downstream Opportunities

Trend 3: Evolution of Incumbents and Their Influence on Spare Parts and Service Ordering

Trend 4: Connectivity Enabling Legacy and Emerging Service Providers to Deliver After-sales Services

Trend 5: Workshop in Focus for Future Readiness

OEM Activity in 2021

eCommerce Activity in 2021

OEM/Supplier Activity in 2021

M&As, MoUs, and Partnerships in 2021

Policy and Regulation Changes in 2021

North America Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2022

Regional Outlook - United States

Regional Outlook - Canada

North American Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook - Replacement Revenue by Parts Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Automotive Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

Europe Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2022

Regional Outlook - Europe

European Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook - Replacement Revenue by Parts Type

VIO Model Mix

VIO Ownership Pattern

Automotive Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

China Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2022

Regional Outlook - China

China Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook - Replacement Revenue by Parts Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Automotive Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

India Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2022

Regional Outlook - India

Indian Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook - Replacement Revenue by Parts Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Automotive Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2022

Regional Outlook - Latin America

Latin American Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook - Replacement Revenue by Parts Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Automotive Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Mobile Vehicle Services

Growth Opportunity 2 - Digitalization of Parts Sales

Growth Opportunity 3 - Demand from Alternative Powertrain Vehicles

Key Conclusions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ga4b8h

