Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Outlook 2022: Connectivity Enabling Legacy and Emerging Service Providers to Deliver After-sales Services

Jul 01, 2022, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2022' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive aftermarket 2022 outlook report examines the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the automotive aftermarket in 2021 by evaluating its performance and identifying the various trends that impacted demand for replacement parts, repair, and maintenance, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.
It provides an in-depth assessment of the various trends and key business models expected to influence automotive aftermarket performance and demand in 2022.
The trends complement information on the market revenues of major parts categories and customer ownership behavior and identify major opportunity areas for industry stakeholders.
The global study covers leading automotive aftermarkets in North America (Canada, United States), Europe, Latin America, China, and India.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Aftermarket
Growth Environment
- 2021 Global Automotive Aftermarket - Actuals vs Forecast
- Replacement Revenue Forecast for Parts and Accessories
- 2021 in Numbers
- 2021 in Trends
- 2022 in Numbers
- 2022 in Trends
Research Scope
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Market Segmentation by Region
2022 Global Economic Outlook
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021
- Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022
- Global GDP Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022
- Emerging Market Economies - Predictions for 2022
- Top 5 Global Predictions for 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments
- 2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region
- 2022 Regional Trends - Risks and Policy Direction
Global Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2022
- Global Light Vehicles in Operation
- Global Aftermarket Revenue Market Size Potential
- Growth Opportunity by Country
- Average Vehicle Age
- Average Vehicle Miles Traveled
- Aftermarket Implications from the Russo-Ukrainian Conflict
- Trend 1: Digitization Across the Customer Journey in the Automotive Aftermarket - Parts and Services
- Trend 2: Electrification and Downstream Opportunities
- Trend 3: Evolution of Incumbents and Their Influence on Spare Parts and Service Ordering
- Trend 4: Connectivity Enabling Legacy and Emerging Service Providers to Deliver After-sales Services
- Trend 5: Workshop in Focus for Future Readiness
- OEM Activity in 2021
- eCommerce Activity in 2021
- OEM/Supplier Activity in 2021
- M&As, MoUs, and Partnerships in 2021
- Policy and Regulation Changes in 2021
North America Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2022
- Regional Outlook - United States
- Regional Outlook - Canada
- North American Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook - Replacement Revenue by Parts Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- VIO Model Mix
- Automotive Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
Europe Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2022
- Regional Outlook - Europe
- European Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook - Replacement Revenue by Parts Type
- VIO Model Mix
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- Automotive Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
China Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2022
- Regional Outlook - China
- China Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook - Replacement Revenue by Parts Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- VIO Model Mix
- Automotive Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
India Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2022
- Regional Outlook - India
- Indian Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook - Replacement Revenue by Parts Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- VIO Model Mix
- Automotive Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2022
- Regional Outlook - Latin America
- Latin American Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook - Replacement Revenue by Parts Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- VIO Model Mix
- Automotive Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Mobile Vehicle Services
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Digitalization of Parts Sales
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Demand from Alternative Powertrain Vehicles
Key Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ga4b8h
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article