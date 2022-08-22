Automotive Aftermarket Industry to Hit $559.9 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive aftermarket industry size is expected to reach USD 559.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2030. Manufacturing, remanufacturing, distribution, redistribution, end-retail, resale, and installation of automobiles are covered under the automobile aftermarket. These activities help customers modify and update their cars to their tastes. With the advent of smart automobiles, manufacturers are keen on enhancing their offerings to strive in the fiercely competitive market. The average age and durability of cars are continuously rising as technology develops and they become more robust.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The industry is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of lightweight vehicles coupled with the increasing age of the light vehicle fleet.

While technological advancements erupted the challenges and disruption for the manufacturing industry. However, it has also brought opportunities and real growth.

Innovation business models and solutions provided by the manufacturers and growing investment in the same are expected to create sustainable growth opportunities for the market.

North America has a higher technology adoption rate, which is anticipated to result in faster and higher adoption of hybrid electric automobiles in the region as compared to the other geographies.

has a higher technology adoption rate, which is anticipated to result in faster and higher adoption of hybrid electric automobiles in the region as compared to the other geographies. The global aftermarket is anticipated to witness a phase change attributable to the growing proportion of specialized automotive collision repair centers that are dedicated toward serving specific vehicles such as alternate fuel powered vehicles.

Read 100-page market research report for more Insights, "Automotive Aftermarket Industry Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Replacement Part (Tire, Battery, Brake Parts, Filters), By Distribution Channel, By Service Channel, By Certification, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Automotive Aftermarket Industry Growth & Trends

Delivery services for automotive components have become more digitalized, which benefits customers by increasing price transparency and supplier diversity. The automotive aftermarket industry is projected to hit USD 559.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2022 to 2030 finds Grand View Research, Inc. Online forums for automobile components have gained popularity due to increased industry competitiveness. To boost product sales, manufacturers are providing simple shipping alternatives, service flexibility, and smooth online information. Before making a purchase, consumers are likely to compare products and pricing. Furthermore, product sales are being boosted owing to the rising emphasis on reducing transportation costs. Additionally, the rising dominance of foreign manufacturers in Asian nations, particularly India and China, coupled with the spike in demand for automobiles from developing economies is anticipated to sustain the market demand for goods during the forecast period.

Market Trends

Increasing demand for replacement parts

By 2030, the replacement components segment will dominate the market, accounting for the maximum revenue share. The demand for replacement automotive parts & components is fueled by the implementation of numerous vehicle registrations across different countries. The development of technologically advanced spare parts that enhances vehicle efficiency is projected to drive the industry's expansion in the coming years. Moreover, the shifting customer preference for used and refurbished cars is a promising growth potential for the market. The need for maintaining, modifying, and repairing used cars would boost the revenue share of the segment.

Asia Pacific to observe lucrative growth

In 2021, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market, with a revenue share of 28.2%, and is anticipated to observe significant expansion from 2022 to 2030. The regional sales for automobile are estimated to increase owing to the expanding consumer base, passenger vehicle manufacturing, the adoption of advanced technologies in manufacturing activities, and the digitization of automotive component delivery services. The key players are focused on mergers & acquisitions to boost their market share. For instance, in February 2021 Cooper Tire & Rubber Company was acquired by Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to consolidate the brand portfolio and offer services across the market's value range.

Role of Key Players

Technological advancements and rising R&D spending by businesses and associations are projected to fuel industry expansion during the forecast period. Some of the domestic and global players face the pressure to launch cutting-edge products that fulfill customers' demands. They are incorporating a variety of methods, including collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to assist the initiatives for leveraging their market foothold. For instance, in February 2020 MotoRad LTD collaborated with the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermath Suppliers Associations (AASA) to push their campaign called "Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice". Furthermore, in April 2021, Kasper Ranch Hand Equipment, LLC was acquired by Lippert Components Inc. to strengthen its position in the market.

Automotive Aftermarket Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive aftermarket industry based on replacement part, distribution channel, service channel, certification, and region:

Automotive Aftermarket Replacement Part Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Tire

Battery

Brake parts

Filters

Body parts

Lighting & Electronic components

Wheels

Exhaust components

Turbochargers

Others

Automotive Aftermarket Industry - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Retailers

OEMs



Repair Shops

Wholesalers & Distributors

Automotive Aftermarket Industry - Service Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

DIY (Do It Yourself)

DIFM (Do It for Me)

OE (Delegating to OEM's)

Automotive Aftermarket Industry - Certification Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Genuine Parts

Certified Parts

Uncertified Parts

Automotive Aftermarket Industry - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Automotive Aftermarket Industry

3M Company

Company Continental AG

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo Group

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket - The global e-commerce automotive aftermarket size is anticipated to reach USD 143.9 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be attributed to the rising availability of automotive replacement equipment on online platforms, thereby enabling customers to access more affordable buying options. Improved supply chain activity with technology deployments such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation has boosted the growth of e-commerce platforms in the automotive sector.

The global e-commerce automotive aftermarket size is anticipated to reach by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be attributed to the rising availability of automotive replacement equipment on online platforms, thereby enabling customers to access more affordable buying options. Improved supply chain activity with technology deployments such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation has boosted the growth of e-commerce platforms in the automotive sector. Heavy-duty Automotive Aftermarket - The global heavy-duty automotive aftermarket size is anticipated to reach USD 155.8 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, exhibiting a 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing presence of older, more outdated trucks is leading to rise in demand for replacement parts, which in turn, drives the heavy-duty automotive aftermarket. Other factors expected to drive the market include greater wear and tear of vehicles due to frequent use, growth in number of vehicles, and durability of components.

- The global heavy-duty automotive aftermarket size is anticipated to reach by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, exhibiting a 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing presence of older, more outdated trucks is leading to rise in demand for replacement parts, which in turn, drives the heavy-duty automotive aftermarket. Other factors expected to drive the market include greater wear and tear of vehicles due to frequent use, growth in number of vehicles, and durability of components. Automotive Logistics Market - The global automotive logistics market size is expected to reach USD 222.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market is directly linked to the demand for automobile and automobile parts, development of comprehensive world-wide trade flow, and existing economic environment. Furthermore, rapid proliferation of trade agreements among various countries is a key factor fueling the growth of the market.

Browse through Grand View Research's Automotive & Transportation Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.