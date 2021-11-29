Automotive Aftermarket Market to grow by USD 211.53 billion | Rising Number of Automotive Consumers to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Automotive Aftermarket Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive aftermarket market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Aftermarket Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants.

Automotive Aftermarket Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The rising number of automotive consumers and the advancement in automotive technology will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the shutdown of manufacturing and production units will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Aftermarket Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Passenger cars



Commercial vehicles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Automotive Aftermarket Market 2022-2026: Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the automotive aftermarket market in the region. The increasing preference toward the replacement of OEM parts/products will facilitate the automotive aftermarket market growth in APAC.

The automotive aftermarket market share growth by the passenger cars segment has been significant for revenue-generating. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the automotive aftermarket market size.

Automotive Aftermarket Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive aftermarket market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive aftermarket market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive aftermarket market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive aftermarket market vendors

Automotive Aftermarket Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 211.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.48 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

