Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Market Records a CAGR of 24.59% |17,000+ Technavio Reports

The automotive aftermarket telematics market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The rise in in-vehicle communication options is one of the key drivers supporting the automotive aftermarket telematics market growth. the demand for mid-range vehicles in APAC, especially in India and China, is increasing because of the improving economic conditions in these countries that have positively affected the financial status of consumers. Moreover, the demand for aftermarket telematics is increasing because of the availability of in-vehicle infotainment panels. Such innovative factors will drive market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the rise in car-connectivity options is another factor supporting the automotive aftermarket telematics market growth. The ability of vehicles on the road to communicate with each other and with other automotive and non-automotive devices and human-machine connectivity is the promise proposed by IoT and connected vehicle technologies.

However, the technical limitations of telematics are one of the factors hindering the automotive aftermarket telematics market growth. Advances in technology and availability of numerous features and diverse connectivity options have made automotive aftermarket telematics and infotainment systems sophisticated. The drivers need to learn how to handle these complex solutions to gain maximum benefit efficiently, and this is a challenge for the global automotive aftermarket telematics market. Such challenges will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

View Market Outlook for additional information on trends, challenges, and drivers.

The automotive aftermarket telematics market analysis includes (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The passenger cars segment held the largest automotive aftermarket telematics market share during 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period owing to the rise in the automotive industry. The demand for passenger cars is often considered as an indicator of the country's or region's economic development, as it is directly correlated with the industrial output and population demographics. In terms of Geography, APAC was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of the market. 47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the automotive aftermarket telematics market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of this region can be attributed to the low-cost manufacturing, a young customer base, and technological push during the forecast period.

The automotive aftermarket telematics market covers the following areas:

Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Market Sizing

Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Market Forecast

Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Market Analysis

Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.59% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 36.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arvento Mobile Systems, AT and T Inc., Auto-Wares Group Inc., Geotab Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Novotech Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

