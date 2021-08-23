Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market Revenue 2027: Top 3 Trends Fostering Industry Growth; Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive air intake manifold market is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 34 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising consumer preference for vehicle ownership is expected to boost the industry statistics. Growing urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and various other similar factors are responsible for stimulating the sales of passenger vehicles across various emerging and developed economies.

The automotive air intake manifold is generally used in the engine assembly for the facilitation of fuel and air distribution to enable internal combustion. It involves a single air inlet for passage through several runners or tubes of a combustion cylinder. Apparently, the manifolds find diverse applications in automated control fuel injection principles and traditional prototypes.

An overview of some of the prominent trends re-shaping the growth spectrum for the automotive air intake manifold market over the foreseeable period are described below:

Introduction of stringent emission regulations

Vehicular emissions have been a major area of concern for various environmentalists and people around the world. Moreover, as per the U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) statistics, a typical passenger vehicle emits nearly 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually. In this regard, the introduction to regulatory standards and guidelines worldwide is poised to have a significant impact on the adoption of air intake manifold systems in automobiles.

Speaking of potential initiatives by various governments, it would be essential to mention the roadmap 2035 by the European Union. As per the Transport and Environment report, a new policy by the European Union highlights its plans to only sell 100% no-emission vehicles by the end of 2035, looking forward to democratizing EVs in the continent. Similar initiatives are set to create a positive impetus on the automotive air intake manifold industry forecast.

Rising adoption of light commercial vehicles

With increasing sales of light commercial vehicles worldwide, the automotive air intake manifold market from light commercial vehicles segment is estimated to observe a stellar growth through 2027. Industry experts claim that the segment could depict a CAGR of 3.3% over the stipulated time period. This can be backed by the introduction of favorable government initiatives to augment fuel economy.

Furthermore, increasing transportation activities in rural areas would drive the demand for LCVs. These automobiles are mainly used for last-mile connectivity. Driven by the aforementioned factors, the market will gain exponential proceeds from light commercial vehicles.

Increased focus on casting process

Automotive air intake manifold systems produced by casting process are gaining worldwide traction over the recent years. The growth is reasoned to the processes' intrinsic merits including efficiency, high accuracy, and increased production rates. The casting process generally involves pouring liquid materials into a mold, which is kept for solidification.

All in all, a significant expansion in the overall automotive industry and adoption of sustainable practices in the realm is expected to trigger the deployment of automotive air intake manifold systems in various automobiles.

