Automotive Airbag and Seat Belt Market Worth $73.45 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive airbag and seat belt market size is expected to reach USD 73.45 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Various federal, state, and local regulations pertaining to the installation of basic passive safety systems is one of the major factors driving the market. Growing awareness among consumers about the importance of implementing safety systems in vehicles is also responsible for propelling the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Knee airbags segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% over the estimated period due to added protection offered by these airbags

The three point seat belt segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period and is projected to remain the preferred choice in a majority of commercial and passenger vehicles

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast years due high product demand

Presence of emerging nations including China and India who are expected to exhibit a significant growth, in terms of GDP and disposable income, will also boost APAC market

Some of the key companies in the global automotive airbag and seat belt market include Autoliv, Inc.; Key Safety Systems (KSS); Robert Bosch GMBH; Continental AG; Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.; Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.; and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Read 122 page research report with TOC on "Automotive Airbag And Seat Belt Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Passenger, Commercial), By Type (Curtain, Knee, Side, Two Point, Three Point), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-airbag-seat-belt-market

Increasing consumer disposable income levels, particularly in emerging nations of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, are expected to have a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, the automotive market in these regions is witnessing considerable progress. Rising profitability of the automotive market consequently promotes the growth of the airbag and seatbelt market. Technological advancements and continuous product development have also augmented the demand for products, such as airbag and seat belts, thereby supporting market expansion.

The introduction of enhanced fabric technologies, new coating application, and inflatable and motorized seatbelts, are expected to drive the market further. As technologies mature over the forecast period, it would only act in favor of the industry players, since technological maturation would lead to lower prices, subsequently promoting the adoption of these products.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive airbag and seat belt market on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Automotive Airbag and Seat Belt Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Airbag Type



Curtain Airbag





Front Airbag





Knee Airbag





Side Airbag



Seat Belt Type



Two Point





Three Point





Others

Automotive Airbag and Seat Belt End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

AirbagEnd Use



Passenger Vehicle





Commercial Vehicle



Seat Belt End Use



Passenger Vehicle





Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Airbag and Seat Belt Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico

