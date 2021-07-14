Automotive Airbag Market to grow by 112.64 Million Units during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the auto parts & equipment industry is likely to witness a negative impact during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the type, the market observed maximum growth in the side airbag segment in 2020.

Enhanced vehicle safety with more airbags is the major trend in the market.

Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Daicel Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the shift of automotive production to low-cost countries. However, declining automotive production might challenge market growth.

APAC occupied about 49% of the market share in 2020.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Daicel Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. Although the automotive production shift to low-cost countries will offer immense growth opportunities, declining vehicle production is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive airbag market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Airbag Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Airbag Market is segmented as below:

Type

Side Airbag



Front Airbag

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Automotive Airbag Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive airbag market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Airbag Market Size

Automotive Airbag Market Trends

Automotive Airbag Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies enhanced vehicle safety with more airbags as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Airbag Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Airbag Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive airbag market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive airbag market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive airbag market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive airbag market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Side airbag - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Front airbag - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd.

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Daicel Corp.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

