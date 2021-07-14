Automotive Airbag Market to grow by 112.64 Million Units during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jul 14, 2021, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive airbag market and it is poised to grow by 112.64 million units during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the auto parts & equipment industry is likely to witness a negative impact during the forecast period.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the type, the market observed maximum growth in the side airbag segment in 2020.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Enhanced vehicle safety with more airbags is the major trend in the market.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Daicel Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the shift of automotive production to low-cost countries. However, declining automotive production might challenge market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
APAC occupied about 49% of the market share in 2020.
Similar Reports:
Global Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market - Global motorcycle airbag jacket market is segmented by product (airbag vest and airbag jacket) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Automotive Airbag Sensor Market - Global automotive airbag sensor market is segmented by application (passenger cars, LCVs, and MCVs and HCVs) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Daicel Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. Although the automotive production shift to low-cost countries will offer immense growth opportunities, declining vehicle production is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive airbag market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Airbag Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Airbag Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Side Airbag
- Front Airbag
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70697
Automotive Airbag Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive airbag market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Airbag Market Size
- Automotive Airbag Market Trends
- Automotive Airbag Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies enhanced vehicle safety with more airbags as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Airbag Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Automotive Airbag Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive airbag market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive airbag market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive airbag market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive airbag market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Side airbag - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Front airbag - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd.
- Autoliv Inc.
- Continental AG
- Daicel Corp.
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-airbag-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/automotive-airbagmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article