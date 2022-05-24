Automotive and Transportation Connector Market: APAC to Contribute to 38% Market Growth from 2022 to 2026| Technavio

May 24, 2022, 23:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global automotive and transportation connector market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. The automotive and transportation connector market research report provides valuable insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches.
Automotive and Transportation Connector Market: Key Drivers
The increase in demand in Europe is driving the automotive and transportation connector market growth. Europe ranks the highest in the implementation of safety features in vehicles, whereas North America and APAC follow vehicle safety standards set by Europe. Furthermore, the increase in demand for electrification of vehicles and supportive government measures is expected to further boost the growth. For instance, the German government allocated USD 4.3 million to revive the automotive industry that was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Furthermore, active developments are focused on developing innovative solutions to meet increasing consumer demand, especially from manufacturers of the EV industry.
View market report outlook to learn more about factors influencing the market.
Automotive and Transportation Connector Market: Key Trends
The increase in the usage of electronic components in automobiles is expected to positively impact the automotive and transportation connector market during the forecast period. Safety and security systems, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, anti-theft alarm system, autonomous driving systems, braking systems, and keyless entry, help to avoid fatal road accidents and offer vehicle security. Furthermore, regulations set forward by several governments also play an important role in driving the market growth. For instance, Norway has set 2025 as the target year for a ban on ICE vehicles, whereas China has announced a ban by 2030.
Vendor Insights
The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:
- Amphenol Corp.
- Aptiv Plc
- AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co. Ltd
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.
- Hu Lane Associate Inc.
- J.S.T. Mfg. Co. Ltd.
- Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd.
- Koch Industries Inc.
- Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd.
- KYOCERA AVX Components Corp.
- Lear Corp.
- Leoni AG
- Lumberg Holding GmbH and Co. KG
- Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd.
- Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG
- Samtec Inc.
- Sumitomo Corp.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Yazaki Corp.
Product Insights and News
The automotive and transportation connector market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, Amphenol Corp., a leading vendor, offers automotive and transportation connectors designed to address the growing demands of the automotive market. The company also offers to manufacture, design along with marketing of a broad range of connector and connector systems, value-added products, and other products that include antennas and sensors used in a wide range of applications in several end markets.
Learn more about the vendors in the market as you download your sample copy
|
Automotive and Transportation Connector Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.58%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 3.37 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.24
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amphenol Corp., Aptiv Plc, AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co. Ltd, BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Hu Lane Associate Inc., J.S.T. Mfg. Co. Ltd., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd., KYOCERA AVX Components Corp., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Lumberg Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Samtec Inc., Sumitomo Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Yazaki Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Get your report sample copy to unlock scope and parent market analysis insights
APAC's Contribution to Automotive and Transportation Connector Market
The increased automobile production in developing countries such as India and China, along with the rise in the volume of EVs in countries such as Japan and South Korea, is expected to propel the automotive and transportation connector market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The region is expected to contribute to 38% of market growth as countries such as China and India are the key markets for automotive and transportation connectors. Market growth in APAC is expected to be higher than the growth of the market in other regions.
Download your sample copy and know more about the market contribution in APAC
Market Segmentation
The automotive and transportation connector market is divided by application into comfort, convenience, and entertainment segment, body wiring segment, powertrain segment, navigation and instrumentation segment, and safety and security segment. The comfort, convenience, and entertainment segment is expected to be the major contributor to the market. The steady increase in demand for convenient and more user-friendly cabins in vehicles for extra comfort, convenience, and entertainment will facilitate segment growth.
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive and transportation connector market vendors
- Detailed information on factors that will drive automotive and transportation connector market growth during the next five years
- Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Precise estimation of the automotive and transportation connector market size and its contribution to the parent market
- The growth of the automotive and transportation connector industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Charging
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Europe: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Charging
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Charging - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Charging - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Charging
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Charging
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Charging
- 5.3 Slow charging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Slow charging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Slow charging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Slow charging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Slow charging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Fast charging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Fast charging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fast charging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Fast charging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fast charging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Rapid charging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Rapid charging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Rapid charging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Rapid charging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Rapid charging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Charging
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Charging ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 67: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 68: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 69: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 70: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 71: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 72: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 73: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Lumberg Holding GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 77: Lumberg Holding GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Lumberg Holding GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 79: Lumberg Holding GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 10.5 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 80: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 83: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.6 Schneider Electric SE
- Exhibit 85: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: Schneider Electric SE - Key news
- Exhibit 88: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
- 10.7 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 90: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 92: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 93: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 10.8 Sumitomo Corp.
- Exhibit 95: Sumitomo Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Sumitomo Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 97: Sumitomo Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 98: Sumitomo Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: Sumitomo Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Exhibit 100: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Tesla Inc.
- Exhibit 104: Tesla Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Tesla Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: Tesla Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Tesla Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Webasto SE
- Exhibit 108: Webasto SE - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Webasto SE - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Webasto SE - Key offerings
- 10.12 Yazaki Corp.
- Exhibit 111: Yazaki Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Yazaki Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Yazaki Corp. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 114: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 115: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 116: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 117: Research methodology
- Exhibit 118: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 119: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 120: List of abbreviations
