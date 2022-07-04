Automotive Audio Speakers Market Size to Grow by USD 6.37 billion | Availability of Cost-effective Aftermarket Speakers to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Five Forces Analysis

Threat of new entrants: Access to distribution channels is low, and the capital requirements are high. Hence, the threat of new entrants is low. The threat of new entrants is based on the entry barriers within the global automotive audio speakers market. A low threat of new entrants in 2020 indicates a high entry barrier, and the barrier to entry will continue to remain high by 2025.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The availability of cost-effective aftermarket speakers is driving the growth of the market. In the last decade, macro-economic factors such as consistent demand for commercial vehicles in mature markets and the rise of potential buyers in emerging markets have led to record sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Affordable car ownership models, high employment rates, and improving economic conditions have increased the competition in the global automotive market. Owing to such developments, automakers are offering differentiated features in their product offerings. Thus, the growing demand for aftermarket audio systems is expected to drive the global automotive audio speakers market during the forecast period.

macro-economic factors such as consistent demand for commercial vehicles in mature markets and the rise of potential buyers in emerging markets have led to record sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Affordable car ownership models, high employment rates, and improving economic conditions have increased the competition in the global automotive market. Owing to such developments, automakers are offering differentiated features in their product offerings. Thus, the growing demand for aftermarket audio systems is expected to drive the global automotive audio speakers market during the forecast period. Market Challenge: Design complexities and high costs of advanced automotive audio systems are challenging the automotive audio speakers market growth. OEM-fitted premium audio systems in luxury and premium cars include numerous speakers, amplifiers, and tweeters. These systems include advanced touchscreen systems. Many consumers are unable to afford such system due to high prices, which can hinder the growth of the global automotive audio speakers market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The automotive audio speakers market report is segmented by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

By application, the passenger vehicles segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. There is a strong demand for passenger cars in emerging economies such as Brazil, China, and India, with the increase in consumer purchasing power from rising per capita income and economic growth.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 57% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the automotive audio speakers market in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

Alpine Electronics Inc.



B & W Group Ltd.



Bose Corp.



Clarion Co. Ltd.



Continental AG



JVCKENWOOD Corp.



Panasonic Corp.



Pioneer Corp.



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



Sony Corp.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Automotive Dampers Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Car GPS Navigation System Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Audio Speakers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.29% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.67 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpine Electronics Inc., B & W Group Ltd., Bose Corp., Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, JVCKENWOOD Corp., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis- Automotive components and accessories

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alpine Electronics Inc.

10.4 B

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered



Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 43: Alpine Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Alpine Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Alpine Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 46: Alpine Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Alpine Electronics Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 51: Bose Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Bose Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Bose Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Clarion Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Clarion Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Clarion Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Clarion Co. Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 58: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 59: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 61: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Continental AG - Segment focus



Exhibit 63: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 64: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 66: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 68: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 72: Pioneer Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Pioneer Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Pioneer Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Pioneer Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 76: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 79: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 81: Sony Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Sony Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Sony Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 84: Sony Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Sony Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Bose Corp.

Exhibit 51: Bose Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Bose Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Bose Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Clarion Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 54: Clarion Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Clarion Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Clarion Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Clarion Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Continental AG

Exhibit 58: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 59: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 61: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.8 JVCKENWOOD Corp.

Exhibit 63: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 64: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 66: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 68: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Pioneer Corp.

Exhibit 72: Pioneer Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Pioneer Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Pioneer Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Pioneer Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 79: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Sony Corp.

Exhibit 81: Sony Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Sony Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Sony Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 84: Sony Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Sony Corp. - Segment focus

W Group Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology



Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio