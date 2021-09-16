Automotive Augmented Reality Market size to grow by $ 5.10 bn at about 32% CAGR during 2021-2025 | 17000 + Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The automotive augmented reality market is driven by factors such as the emergence of virtual reality showrooms and events, electrification of automotive mechanics, and the augmented reality for automotive repairs. However, the slowdown in the automotive industry is hindering market growth.

The TFT to DMD evolution is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the connectivity issues, low awareness, and high expectation impact ar adoption might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Microsoft Corp., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Volkswagen AG.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Technology, the market is classified into AR and VR segments. The automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market share growth by the AR segment has been significant and is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to market vendors.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe , APAC, North America , MEA, and South America . Europe will have the largest share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

AR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Garmin Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC

Microsoft Corp.

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Volkswagen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

