Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) System Market Analysis by Size, Status With Key Players: BorgWarner, Eaton, VW, & Honda: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the Global Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) System Market has been surging steadily owing to the progressing adoption for automatic transmission vehicles in numerous automotive markets. This can be primarily attributed to key players and manufacturers who have been persistently putting in their efforts and are intensifying the level of technologies.

Based on the type, the continuous variable transmission (CVT) system is extensively used as it consists of gearboxes that make use of pulleys or belts to change the gear by replacing the steel ones. Automotive automatic transmission system are in great demand among consumers globally, due to the immense traffic and overcrowded streets, which are likely to propel the growth of the market. Furthermore, the automatic transmission systems eliminates the need of continuous shifting of gears and accelerates the ease of driving. This technology has numerous other benefits such as enhanced power requirements, fuel efficacy and upsurge in the comfort level that is fueling the growth of the market.

Players in the automotive automatic transmission (AT) system market is constantly coming up with product innovations to attract new consumers and investors, to strengthen their foothold in the market, and to take the overall market to new heights. For instance, in March 2018, Jaguar Land Rover India launched the 'Range Rover Evoque Convertible' with an automatic transmission system. This technology allows access to the InControl touch or InControl Touch Pro Infotainment System. It also aids the driver in focusing on the road ahead by monitoring and exploring the driving situations.

Moreover, since the adoption of automotive hydraulic AT system has been increasing, German Z.F. introduced the 'Electromagnetically Operated Clutch' to coordinate and engage the synchro-self-shifting (S.S.S.) gearbox with a large traction clutch to uphold the tractive effort during a change.

Some of the prominent key players operating in the automotive automatic transmission (AT) system market are Jatco, Volkswagen, Getrag, GM, Hyundai, Voith, Eaton Corporation, ZF, EXEDY, Chongqing Tsingshan, Fast, AISIN, Honda, Ford Allison Transmission, and SAIC. In terms of regional growth, automotive automatic transmission systems have been experiencing tremendous growth in North America owing to the surging use of personal automobiles over public transport in the U.S. Thus, the automotive automatic transmission (AT) system market will foresee a strong growth over the forecast period.

The global Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) System market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and the analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

Market Segmentation

Leading players of Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) System including:

BorgWarner



ZF Friedrichshafen



Schaeffler



Eaton



Aisin Seiki



Voith



EXEDY



Allison Transmission



AVL LIST



Honda



VW

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

4-Speed AT



5-Speed AT



6-Speed AT



7-Speed AT



8-Speed AT



9-Speed AT

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Passenger Car



Commercial Vehicle

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

