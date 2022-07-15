Automotive Battery Management System Market Segmented by Type, Application, and Geographic, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast - Technavio

Jul 15, 2022, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Battery Management System Market is expected to grow by USD 714.41 bn a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is notably driving the automotive battery management system market growth.
Technavio automotive battery management system market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape. Grab Sample Report on the Automotive Battery Management System Market Right Away!
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Johnson Matthey Plc
- JTT Electronics Ltd.
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Lithium Balance AS
- Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
The automotive battery management system market will be affected by intelligent automotive battery management systems. Apart from this, other market trends include the emergence of cloud-based BMS services and the development of robust and dynamic BMS.
In addition, increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, use of communication protocols and smart sensors, and declining prices of Li-ion batteries will augment market growth over the forecast period as well. Request Sample Report.
- Type
- lithium-ion
- others
- Application
- hybrid electric vehicles
- battery electric vehicles
- other vehicles
- Geographic
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
The regional distribution of automotive battery management system market industries is considered for estimating the performance of the international market. In Japan, China, and South Korea, there are large numbers of electric and hybrid cars that include automotive battery management systems, which will help the market for these systems develop in APAC throughout the projection period. Download Sample Report.
- What was the size of the global automotive battery management system industry by value?
- What will be the size of the global automotive battery management system industry?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global automotive battery management system industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global automotive battery management system market?
The automotive battery management system market research report presents critical information and factual data about the automotive battery management system industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the automotive battery management system market study.
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Automotive Components and Accessories
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Hybrid electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Hybrid electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Hybrid electric vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Battery electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Battery electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Battery electric vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Other vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Other vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Other vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Lithium-ion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Lithium-ion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Lithium-ion - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 44: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 49: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive Scenario
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 50: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 52: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Continental AG
- Exhibit 55: Continental AG - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Continental AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 57:Continental AG - Key news
- Exhibit 58: Continental AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Continental AG - Segment focus
- 11.5 DENSO Corp.
- Exhibit 60: DENSO Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: DENSO Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 62:DENSO Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 63: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.6 HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 65: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 66: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 67:HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 68: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 11.7 Infineon Technologies AG
- Exhibit 70: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 72:Infineon Technologies AG - Key news
- Exhibit 73: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus
- 11.8 Johnson Matthey Plc
- Exhibit 75: Johnson Matthey Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Johnson Matthey Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 77:Johnson Matthey Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 78: Johnson Matthey Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Johnson Matthey Plc - Segment focus
- 11.9 JTT Electronics Ltd.
- Exhibit 80: JTT Electronics Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: JTT Electronics Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.10 LG Chem Ltd.
- Exhibit 82: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Lithium Balance AS
- Exhibit 86: Lithium Balance AS - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Lithium Balance AS - Product and service
- Exhibit 88:Lithium Balance AS - Key news
- Exhibit 89: Lithium Balance AS - Key offerings
- 11.12 Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 90: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 92: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 94: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 96: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations
