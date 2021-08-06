Automotive Bicycle Rack Market in Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | Increasing Demand for Adventure Tourism to Boost Growth | Technavio
Aug 06, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive bicycle rack market and it is poised to grow by USD 554.01 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario and the latest trends and drivers impacting the position of various vendors including Allen Sports USA (US), Atera GmbH (Germany), Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kuat Innovations (US), Mont Blanc Group AB (Sweden), Rhino Rack Pty Ltd. (US), Thule Group AB (Sweden), Tyger Auto Inc. (US), VDL Groep BV (The Netherlands), and Yakima Products Inc. (US).
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the increasing demand for adventure tourism will offer immense growth opportunities, decreased fuel efficiency of vehicles will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Bicycle Rack Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Bicycle Rack Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Hitch-mounted Rack
- Roof-mounted Rack
- Trunk-mounted Rack
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Bicycle Rack Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive bicycle rack market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Bicycle Rack Market size
- Automotive Bicycle Rack Market trends
- Automotive Bicycle Rack Market industry analysis
This study identifies the introduction of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive bicycle rack market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Bicycle Rack Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Bicycle Rack Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Bicycle Rack Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Bicycle Rack Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive bicycle rack market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive bicycle rack market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive bicycle rack market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive bicycle rack market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Hitch-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Roof-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Trunk-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allen Sports USA
- Atera GmbH
- Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd.
- Kuat Innovations
- Mont Blanc Group AB
- Rhino Rack Pty Ltd.
- Thule Group AB
- Tyger Auto Inc.
- VDL Groep BV
- Yakima Products Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
