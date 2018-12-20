Automotive Camera Market by Application, Technology, and Vehicle Type - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Camera Market by Application (Park Assist System, Lane Departure Warning System, Adaptive Cruise Control System, Driver Monitoring System, Autonomous Emergency Braking System, Blind Spot Detection, and Others), Technology (Thermal Camera, Digital Camera, and Infrared Camera), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025



Automotive camera is specifically designed to increase driver's situational awareness and for improving road side safety. The cameras can detect, identify, and analyze objects such as pedestrians, cars, bicycles, and others. Moreover, they enhance the overall driver experience and reduce the risks of accidents. They are used in numerous parts such as front, rear, side, and in-vehicle for a number of applications; for instance, driver drowsiness detection, side & rear view, lane departure & park-assist system, and other warning & detection functions.



The automotive cameras market is segmented by application, technology, vehicle type, and region. By application, the market is categorized into park assist system, lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control system, driver monitoring system, autonomous emergency braking system, blind spot detection, and others. Based on technology, the market is segmented into infrared camera, thermal camera, and digital camera. On the basis of type of vehicle, it is segregated into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.



Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the report are Automation Engineering Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Aptiv PLC, Stonkam Co., Ltd., Mobileye N.V., Autoliv Inc., Magna International Inc., OmniVision Technologies, and Valeo.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global automotive camera market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY APPLICATION

Park Assist System

Lane Departure Warning System

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Driver Monitoring System

Autonomous Emergency Braking System

Blind Spot Detection

Others



BY TECHNOLOGY

Thermal Camera

Digital Camera

Infrared Camera



BY VEHICLE TYPE

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle



BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

Automation Engineering Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Aptiv PLC

Stonkam Co., Ltd.

Mobileye N.V.

Autoliv Inc.

Magna International Inc.

OmniVision Technologies

Valeo



